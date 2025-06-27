Friday, June 27, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NHAI app to show routes with lowest toll between two destinations

NHAI app to show routes with lowest toll between two destinations

NHAI's Rajmargyatra app will have a new feature from next month to inform motorists about the route attracting least amount of toll between two destinations, a senior government official has said.

New-age travellers are discovering a new thrill in offbeat road tours

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NHAI's Rajmargyatra app will have a new feature from next month to inform motorists about the route attracting least amount of toll between two destinations, a senior government official has said.

Rajmargyatra provides travellers with comprehensive information about national highways and also offers them an efficient grievance redressal mechanism. 

Citing an example, Amrit Singha, Chief Product officer, Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) of Indian Highways Management Company (IHMCL) said there are three routes to travel to Lucknow from Delhi and the app will help commuter choose the best one.

 

"You can travel to Lucknow from Delhi via Yamuna Expressway, or travel by crossing Ghaziabad-Aligarh-Kanpur-Lucknow or Moradabad-Bareilly-Sitapur-Lucknow...The app will inform motorists about the route which will attract least amount of toll between Delhi and Lucknow," Singha said. 

He rued that two and three-wheeler riders are illegally entering the access-controlled Delhi-Gudgaon and Dwarka Expressway, citing the data compiled by NHAI's Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS).

Also Read

IRB InvIT: Good, but not for all

No toll tax for two-wheelers on national highways: Govt clears the air

Screengrab from the viral video posted on X

Kalladka flyover springs leak, triggers memes on free car wash

National highway

Kerala National Highway-66 collapse: Megha Engg faces 1-year NHAI ban

road financing

NHAI raises concerns over MCD's advertising, parking on National Highways

Highway, Road

NHAI to consider public InvIT to widen investor base, include retail buyers

As per the ATMS sample data, between June 21 and June 23, 1.73 lakh violations were recorded and more than one lakh of these were related to banned vehicles.

Singha said NHAI is likely to open a 67-km-long spur connecting Bandikui to Jaipur via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which will reduce travel time. 

NHAI Rajasthan regional officer Pradeep Atri said this new four-lane access-controlled Bandikui-Jaipur stretch, built at a cost of Rs 1,368 crore, is expected to open for traffic trials by mid-July.

According to Pushpendra Singh, NHAI Manager, this road was constructed in about 2.5 years, and is expected to shift a major chunk of traffic from the old Delhi-Jaipur highway.

Currently, it takes around 4 hours to drive from Delhi to Jaipur -- 2.5 hours to reach Bandikui via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and another 1.5 hours to cover the last 67 km. With the new spur, this journey could be completed in about 3 hours.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news updates: After SC rap over delay in release from jail, UP pays compensation to accused

Basavaraj Bommai, Basavaraj, Bommai

Karnataka HC quashes case against Bommai for remarks against Waqf board

MP CM Convoy, car tow

WATCH: 19 vehicles in MP CM's convoy towed after water filled in fuel tanks

NCW, NCW logo

NCW seeks swift probe into Kolkata college student's gang-rape case

jsk poster

Malayalam film industry to protest CBFC move blocking Suresh Gopi film

Topics : NHAI NHAI mobile app highway toll Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Indian highways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon