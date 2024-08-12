Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt dedicated to working for overall welfare of society: Tripura CM

Saha reiterated that the government is committed to serving the people

Tripura CM, Chief minister, Manik Saha

Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the state government is dedicated to the overall welfare of the people. Photo: X/@DrManikSaha2

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 7:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the state government is dedicated to the overall welfare of the people, and as directed by Prime Minister Modi, the government is working for the development of all sections of people.
"This government is working for the development of all sections of the people as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Manik Saha while inaugurating the newly constructed Shree Kumbhakali Bari in Ranirbazar on Sunday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
During the inauguration, Saha expressed his satisfaction with the rapid construction of the temple.
"It is wonderful to be here. The temple was built in a very short period, thanks to the efforts of people from all parts of the area, including local traders. I want to thank everyone for that. We believe that nothing is possible without God's will. Wherever I am and whatever I do, it is God who does everything," he said.
Saha also mentioned that there have been discussions about expanding the temple area so that a Kumbh Mela could be organised here on a large scale in the future. He highlighted that a temple is a place where people can connect with one another.
"A blood donation camp is also being held here today. When donating blood, a divine thought comes into the person. It feels like the blood I am giving will go to someone without any discrimination. Even the donor does not know who will receive the blood, and the recipient does not know whose blood it is," he added.
Saha reiterated that the government is committed to serving the people.

More From This Section

NEET PG 2024 conducted in 170 cities, 228,540 candidates appeared

BSF apprehends Indian attempting to smuggle contraband items into B'desh

Jaishankar concludes his Maldives visit, both nations sign several MoUs

To the top, by dint of merit: Meet Somanathan, newly appointed Cabinet secy

Updates: Sebi says Chairperson Buch made relevant disclosures from time to time

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is repeatedly emphasising 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas.' He is working to restore religious places while also striving to elevate India to a higher level," he said.
The event also saw the presence of Tripura Assembly Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Pal, Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, MLA Ratan Chakraborty, and other eminent personalities. Additionally, saints and Maharajas from different states also participated at the inauguration ceremony. Manik Saha also planted trees in the Sri Kumbhakali temple area during the ceremony.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tripura CM urges security agencies to intensify vigil along Bangla border

Tipra Motha minister unhappy with portfolios, to take it up with Shah

Tripura govt working on arrangement to bring fuel, goods via B'desh: Min

Maitri Setu, Agartala-Akhaura rail link to be operational soon: Tripura CM

Tripura CM to reopen political murder cases, seek legal advice after polls

Topics : Tripura CM Tripura welfare schemes Development

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 7:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon