Govt depts engage contractual services as per their requirement: Centre

Govt depts engage contractual services as per their requirement: Centre

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

The Central government ministries or departments engage contractual services as per their requirement after completing all necessary procedural formalities, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The government's response came on a question "whether any rule has been framed or guidelines issued by DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training) for appointments in central government's ministries/departments, institutions and PSUs etc. on contractual basis".

"The government posts are filled up in accordance with the recruitment rules. However, keeping in view the administrative exigency of work, efficiency and economy of operations and unavoidable circumstances, contractual appointments and outsourcing for services is also sometimes resorted to," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply. 

 

The ministries/departments as per their requirement engage contractual services after completing all necessary procedural formalities, he said.

In a separate reply to questions on appointments under "discretionary quota", Singh said appointments against vacant posts in the Central government is a continuous process carried out by the respective cadre controlling authorities in the ministries/departments/organisations in accordance with recruitment rules of the respective posts.

"The details of such appointments are maintained by the respective ministries/departments/organisations," the minister said, responding to a question seeking the "number of permanent appointments in central government's ministries/departments and other organisations against Group A and B posts, out of discretionary quota during last three years, year-wise, ministry/department-wise and Group-wise".

Centre Contractual workers

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

