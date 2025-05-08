Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt directs OTT platforms to halt streaming of Pak-origin content

Govt directs OTT platforms to halt streaming of Pak-origin content

The advisory by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting comes in the wake of strikes by Indian armed forces on terror sites in Pakistan to avenge the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22

Amazon MX Player launch, Bhay Gaurav Tiwari series, MX Player new shows 2025, MX Player AVOD model, Amazon buys MX Player, MX Player miniTV merger, MX Player originals vs YouTube, MX Player user base, Amazon AVOD strategy India, free streaming platfo

The government on Thursday advised OTT platforms to discontinue streaming of Pakistan-origin content. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Thursday advised OTT platforms to discontinue streaming of Pakistan-origin content, including web-series, films and podcasts, with immediate effect.

The advisory by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting comes in the wake of strikes by Indian armed forces on terror sites in Pakistan to avenge the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

"In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription based model or otherwise, having its origins in Pakistan with immediate effect," the advisory issued by the ministry said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Precision strikes a matter of pride, says Rajnath Singh

Supreme Court, SC

Clear judge appointments quickly amid growing case backlog: SC to Centre

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Indus Waters Treaty a 'historical mistake', says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Supreme Court, SC

SC rebukes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for 'highly irresponsible' remarks on CJI

IMD weather on rain

IMD weather update: Prediction of rain & storm in many states till May 11

Topics : OTT users OTT platforms Information and Broadcasting Ministry Pahalgam attack Operation Sindoor India-Pak conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon