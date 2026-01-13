Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TN seals ₹10,000 crore deal to build India's first sovereign AI park

The ₹10,000 crore project aims to create 1,000 deep-tech jobs and build a full-stack, state-led AI ecosystem with secure data, compute and model research

The project, involving an initial investment of ₹10,000 crore, will generate 1,000 high-skilled, deep-tech jobs.

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 1:35 PM IST

The government of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday signed a landmark deal with Sarvam AI to establish India’s first full-stack sovereign artificial intelligence park. The project, involving an initial investment of ₹10,000 crore, will generate 1,000 high-skilled, deep-tech jobs and represents a foundational step in building a robust and inclusive AI ecosystem rooted in public interest.
 
The Sovereign AI Park will be a first-of-its-kind purpose-built district in India that integrates AI compute infrastructure, secure data frameworks, model research labs and AI innovation clusters with a dedicated Institute for AI in Governance. It can operate as a full-stack system where data, models and compute remain within the State’s trust boundary, ensuring a sovereign, ethical and inclusive ecosystem for the deployment of AI systems.
 
 
“This demonstrates our strategic commitment to not only adopt but also shape the future of artificial intelligence from a people-first, state-led perspective, while enabling companies and startups that are pioneering the technology. With this unprecedented initiative, Tamil Nadu will lead the nation in the scaled deployment of AI. The deployment can be across key sectors like education, agriculture, healthcare and citizen engagement,” TRB Rajaa, minister of industries, Tamil Nadu.
 
Sarvam AI is an Indian generative artificial intelligence company focused on building full-stack AI platforms and foundational models tailored to India’s scale, languages and diversity. The MoU was changed in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin.
 
“The Sovereign AI Park positions Tamil Nadu as one of the few places in the world where investors can access AI-grade infrastructure and deep talent pools in a single ecosystem. This is how Tamil Nadu is preparing itself to absorb and scale the next wave of global technology investment,” said Arun Roy, secretary, IIP&C department.

Drawing inspiration from the historic Sangam academies that safeguarded and enriched Tamil civilisation, the Sovereign AI Park will also serve as a modern Digital Sangam. It will develop foundational Tamil-first AI models that link classical vocabulary with modern use-cases, thereby embedding culture and context into every layer of digital intelligence. These efforts will ensure that the next generation of AI systems in Tamil Nadu are inclusive, accurate and locally rooted.
 
“Artificial intelligence will define the next generation of jobs just as manufacturing and IT defined the last. By anchoring sovereign AI infrastructure and frontier research in Tamil Nadu, students and researchers from the State will be enabled to become global creators of AI, not just consumers. This initiative aims to turn Tamil Nadu’s talent strength into long-term economic leadership,” said V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras.
 
“This partnership is about building AI that is trained, deployed and governed in Tamil Nadu, for the world. By bringing together compute, researchers, startups, enterprises and government under one Sovereign AI Park, Sarvam AI, along with the Tamil Nadu government, is set to create the conditions for intelligence to move from experimentation to real-world impact at national scale,” said Pratyush Kumar, co-founder, Sarvam AI.
 
Sarvam’s work includes open-source foundational models supporting multiple Indian languages, multilingual conversational and voice AI products, and APIs for speech-to-text, translation and reasoning tasks. The company was selected under the Indian government’s India AI Mission to develop the country’s first sovereign large language model, receiving access to extensive compute resources to build models optimised for reasoning, voice and Indian languages.

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 1:35 PM IST

