Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC confirms interim bail granted to Abbas Ansari in Gangsters Act case

SC confirms interim bail granted to Abbas Ansari in Gangsters Act case

The relief from the top court in March 2025 had paved the way for Ansari's release from Kasganj jail. He had been granted bail in all other criminal cases against him

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday confirmed its earlier order granting interim bail to Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari, son of late gangster Mukhtar Ansari, in a case under the state's Gangsters Act.

On August 31, 2024, an FIR was lodged at Kotwali Karvi police station in Chitrakoot district under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, against Ansari and others on charges of extortion and assault.

On March 7 last year, the top court granted six-week interim bail to Ansari in the case.

On Tuesday, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for Ansari, and regularised the interim bail granted earlier in the case.

 

The relief from the top court in March 2025 had paved the way for Ansari's release from Kasganj jail. He had been granted bail in all other criminal cases against him.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC split verdict on validity of Section 17A of Prevention of Corruption Act

artificial intelligence, AI,

Puch AI founder meets Yogi Adityanath, praises UP's future-tech push

SC, Supreme Court

Amalgamation shares taxable if they yield real, immediate gains: SC

SC, Supreme Court

SC issues notice to Centre on plea to grant RMP status to AYUSH doctors

MSME LOANS

Uttar Pradesh govt ramps up ecommerce push to boost MSMEs and exportspremium

The bench had imposed certain conditions and later relaxed a few of them, including that he could not leave Lucknow without the investigating officer's nod.

Ansari was taken into custody in other criminal cases on November 4, 2022, and arrested under the Gangsters Act on September 6, 2024.

Granting him relief in March last year, the bench noted that he was granted bail in all other criminal cases except the Gangsters Act case.

On December 18, 2024, the Allahabad High Court rejected Ansari's bail plea in the case.

Navneet Sachan, Niyaz Ansari, Faraz Khan and Shahbaz Alam Khan are the other accused in the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Makar Sankranti 2026

Makar Sankranti 2026 date: Is it on January 14 or January 15? Know more

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India's Brics presidency will seek to bring global welfare: Jaishankar

gavel

Delhi HC issues 10 point health reform roadmap, seeks time-bound compliance

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality dips to 'very poor' as IMD issues cold wave alert

Narendra Modi

India experiencing remarkable growth in 'orange economy': PM Modi

Topics : Supreme Court Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyMakar Sankranti DateQ3 Result TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayApple Google Gemini DealIMD Cold Wave Read WarningTrump Iran Tariffs Sanctions