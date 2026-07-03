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Home / India News / Govt lens on e-rickshaw shutdown issue; 2 apps removed from app stores

Govt lens on e-rickshaw shutdown issue; 2 apps removed from app stores

IT Secretary S Krishnan asserted that app stores must exercise due diligence, and said the government would take up the matter with them to ensure that potentially harmful apps are not made available

e-rickshaw,e rickshaw, electric rickshaw

The issue drew public attention on Thursday after reports surfaced that some e-rickshaws were being rendered inoperable through a remote shutdown feature linked to the Chinese smartphone application BAT-BMS

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 12:58 PM IST

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Amid reports that e-rickshaws could be remotely shut down through the Chinese smartphone application BAT-BMS, the government said on Friday that two such apps had come to its notice and have since been removed from app stores.

IT Secretary S Krishnan asserted that app stores must exercise due diligence, and said the government would take up the matter with them to ensure that potentially harmful apps are not made available.

Confirming that action has been taken in the matter, Krishnan said, "That is right...there are a couple of apps, which came to our notice yesterday and both of them have been taken down from the app stores."  He was speaking on the sidelines of a CII Cybersecurity summit.

 

The issue drew public attention on Thursday after reports surfaced that some e-rickshaws were being rendered inoperable through a remote shutdown feature linked to the Chinese smartphone application BAT-BMS.

The videos sparked widespread concerns over the cybersecurity risks posed by such internet-connected vehicle management systems.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : E-rickshaws App Store Centre central government

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 12:57 PM IST

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