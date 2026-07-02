Hasnain, Margherita to represent India at Khamenei's state funeral: MEA

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain will travel to Iran on Friday to represent India at the burial ceremonies for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced this on Thursday.

Hasnain and Margherita will visit the Islamic Republic of Iran on July 3 to attend the funeral ceremony of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, late Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, it said.

"The high-level representation in the ceremony underscores the importance of civilisational ties, including people-to-people connection, between the two countries, providing a robust foundation to political and economic engagements," the ministry said in a brief statement.

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the funeral.

Khamenei, who ruled Iran for last three decades, was killed on February 28, the first day of massive US and Israeli air strikes on Tehran.

The funeral programme will begin with a farewell event in Tehran during July 4-5, and the main funeral procession in the Iranian capital is scheduled for July 6, according to Iran's state-run media.

On July 7, ceremonies will be held in the holy city of Qom, and the burial in Khamenei's hometown of Mashhad is scheduled for July 9.