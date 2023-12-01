Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

'Govt making all-out efforts to bring back Navy men on death row in Qatar'

The Navy veterans were on October 26 sentenced to death by Qatar's Court of First Instance. India described the ruling as "deeply" shocking and vowed to explore all legal options

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 8:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government is making all-out efforts to bring back eight former naval personnel from Qatar, who were handed death sentences by a Qatari court, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Friday.
"There is total support and effort being put in by the government," he said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Navy veterans were on October 26 sentenced to death by Qatar's Court of First Instance. India described the ruling as "deeply" shocking and vowed to explore all legal options.
An appeal has already been filed against the death sentence and a higher court in Qatar has admitted the plea.
"The ex-naval officers in Qatar are veterans.... And we are interested in ensuring that their welfare is taken care of. I want to reassure you that the Indian government is putting all-out efforts to ensure that they are brought back," Kumar said this while responding to a question at a media briefing.
The Indian nationals, who worked with private company Al Dahra, were arrested in August last year reportedly in a case of alleged espionage.
Neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against the Indian nationals public.
In its reaction to the ruling by the Qatari court, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said last month that it is attaching "high importance" to the case and exploring all legal options.
The charges were filed against the eight Indian Navy veterans on March 25 and they were tried under Qatari law.
All the former officers had "unblemished stints" of up to 20 years in the Indian Navy and held important positions, including that of instructors in the force, former military officials had said.
In May, Al-Dahra Global closed its operations in Doha and all those working there (primarily Indians) have since returned home.
In the past, the Navy had taken up the case of the former naval personnel with the top brass of the government for securing their release.

Also Read

Qatar's death penalty to Indian navy officers: What we know so far

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

The Qatar espionage case: Unanswered questions

EAM S Jaishankar meets family of 8 navy personnel, assures support

'Max global talk, min local walk': Cong targets PM on his speech at COP28

Winter in India may be less severe this year due to El Nino, says IMD

Article on Adani Group: SC extends protection from arrest to 4 journalists

'Landing permission for Rahul's aircraft neither granted nor denied'

1,052 die of heart attack in 6 months in Guj, 80% deaths in 11-25 age group

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Navy Qatar death penalty

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 8:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon