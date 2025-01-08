Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt plans to make weather data sharing with IMD mandatory for airlines

Govt plans to make weather data sharing with IMD mandatory for airlines

The earth sciences ministry secretary said weather forecasts depended largely on the number of observations collected

Flight, plane, Airplane

Vertical weather observations (obtained from aircraft and weather balloons) are more important than ground observations. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is planning to make it mandatory for domestic airlines to share weather data captured by aircraft during takeoff and landing with the IMD, which senior officials say will significantly enhance forecasting capabilities.

M Ravichandran, secretary in the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, told PTI that his ministry had been in discussions with the civil aviation ministry on the matter, and providing weather data would be "made mandatory for domestic airlines within a year".

"It has to be mandatory... It will not only be very useful for airline operations but also for weather forecasts everywhere," he said.

The earth sciences ministry secretary said weather forecasts depended largely on the number of observations collected.

 

"The more observations we have, the better our predictions can be. It is similar to an exit poll -- if you gather data from more places, you will get a clearer picture. In the same way, we aim to collect information on temperature, humidity, and wind wherever possible," he said.

Also Read

Jeju Air

Jeju Air's problems mount after plane crash that killed 179 people

Flight, plane, Airplane

Aeromexico, Saudia rank among the most punctual global airlines for 2024

Campbell Wilson, Campbell, Wilson, Air India CEO

Air India to increase global coverage in years ahead: CEO Wilson

airline flight aviation

New aviation law 'Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam' to take effect from Jan 1

indigo airlines, indigo

Airlines to mandatorily share int'l passenger data with customs from Apr 1

Vertical weather observations (obtained from aircraft and weather balloons) are more important than ground observations because they provide a complete picture of the atmosphere, not just what is happening at the surface, Ravichandran said.

Weather systems such as storms form and evolve in the atmosphere, where temperature, humidity and wind conditions at different altitudes play a key role, he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) launches weather balloons from 50-60 stations to collect critical data on temperature, humidity and wind at various altitudes.

Aircraft also record weather data during takeoff and landing. This data is transmitted to the ground in real-time and integrated into forecasting models. Unlike the limited number of weather balloons, thousands of aircraft can relay data.

Ravichandran said all aircraft operating on international routes provided weather data because it was required by law.

However, not all domestic airlines do so as it is not mandatory for them.

He said many countries had made it mandatory for their airlines to provide this data and India needed to have a similar mechanism.

"The aircraft are already gathering the data. It would be a different issue if they were not doing so," he said.

"Air connectivity is increasing tremendously in India, with each state having 10 to 15 airports. Our prediction capability will improve significantly if all domestic airlines start providing this crucial data," he added.

Aircraft provide weather observations using sensors and instruments installed on the plane, which are typically part of onboard systems collectively referred to as Aircraft Meteorological Data Relay (AMDAR) or other advanced systems.

One major advantage of collecting weather data from aircraft is their ability to provide information from regions where weather balloons are rarely or never launched, such as over oceans or in remote areas.

Established in 1875, the IMD will turn 150 on January 15.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

LIVE: AAP leaders protest amid 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy, demand media tour CM's residence

V Narayanan

V Narayanan: Lesser known facts about IIT alumnus to be next Isro chief

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court calls out states for freebies while judges face pay delays

HMPV

HMPV cases in India LIVE updates: Mumbai reports first case, 6-month-old child tests positive

Assam Coal Mine Accident, Assam Rescue operation

Assam mining accident: 1 dead, 8 trapped as rescue operation resumes

Topics : airlines IMD Domestic airlines aircrafts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentDelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon