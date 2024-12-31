Business Standard

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 | 10:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / New aviation law 'Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam' to take effect from Jan 1

New aviation law 'Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam' to take effect from Jan 1

The new Act -- Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024 -- that replaces the 90-year old Aircraft Act, was cleared by the Parliament earlier this month

airline flight aviation

The legislation will also remove redundancies and replace the Aircraft Act, 1934, which has been amended 21 times. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The new law that seeks to facilitate designing and manufacturing of aircraft in India as well as facilitate the ease of doing business in the aviation space will come into force from January 1, 2025.

The new Act -- Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024 -- that replaces the 90-year old Aircraft Act, was cleared by the Parliament earlier this month.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, the "central government hereby appoints the 1st day of January, 2025 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act, shall come into force".

Among others, the Act provides for regulation and control of the design, manufacture, maintenance, possession, use, operation, sale, export and import of aircraft and connected matters.

 

The legislation will also remove redundancies and replace the Aircraft Act, 1934, which has been amended 21 times.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumUS may stop spouses of H1B visa holders from working

TCS, Infosys, Wipro on edge as H-1B changes loom with Trump's return

Exports, Export

India's goods, services exports likely to cross $800 bn in 2024: GTRI

Industrial output growth slips into negative zone

Core sector growth beats high-base effect, at 4-month high of 4.3% in Nov

telecom

Time for telcos to reap gains from tariff hike: EY's Prashant Singhal

cci

CCI seeks more info on anti-competitive allegations against qcom companies

Topics : civil aviation sector airlines aircraft

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingIRCTC Down TodayIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon