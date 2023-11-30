Sensex (-0.06%)
66861.11 -40.80
Nifty (-0.17%)
20062.60 -34.00
Nifty Midcap (0.44%)
42808.30 + 189.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.35%)
6515.85 + 22.80
Nifty Bank (-0.60%)
44297.55 -268.90
Heatmap

Govt policies not for MPs to make poster of, everyone must benefit: PM Modi

He further promised to fulfil all guarantees adding that the 'Modi's Development Guarantee' vehicle is going to reach every village in the country

Narendra Modi, Modi

He directed the volunteers running Jan Aushadi kendras in villages to ensure that people receive the full benefits of the schemes | File image | Photo: PTI

ANI
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 2:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while interacting with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing, emphasised that all the extended benefits of welfare schemes should reach the intended beneficiaries.
He said that government policies are not for the MPs to make a poster of but everyone should benefit from 'Modi's guarantee'.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"For me, each Rupee spent should reach the people at the grassroots level. The purpose behind the Sankalp Yatra is to know the experiences of those who have got the benefits of the government schemes and to know who all need to be further included. Everyone should benefit from Modi's guarantee," he added.
He further promised to fulfil all guarantees adding that the 'Modi's Development Guarantee' vehicle is going to reach every village in the country
"Today 15 days of 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra' are completed. We had named this vehicle 'Vikas Rath', but in these 15 days people changed its name to 'Modi's Guarantee Vehicle'. I am glad to know that you have so much faith in Modi. I also assure you that I will fulfil all the guarantees given to you," PM Modi said during his virtual address.
Launching a program to increase the number of Jan Aushadi Kendras from 10,000 to 25,000 in the country, the Prime Minister said, "The expenditure on medicines was earlier Rs 12,000-13,000 which has now come down to Rs 2000-3000 because of Jan Aushadhi Kendra, that is, you save up to Rs 10,000."
He directed the volunteers running Jan Aushadi kendras in villages to ensure that people receive the full benefits of the schemes.
Making healthcare affordable and easily accessible has been the cornerstone of the Prime Minister's vision for a healthy India. The establishment of Jan Aushadhi Kendra to make medicines available at affordable prices is among the major initiatives in this direction.
He also launched Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra during the event.
"I had announced from the Red Fort to make the rural sisters of the country 'Drone Didi'. And I saw that in such a short time thousands of sisters of the village have learned to operate drones. For me, this is a program to pay homage to 'Drone Didi'. That's why I name this program 'NaMo Drone Didi'," he said.

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

New Parliament building explained: Costs, construction, design & more

No concept of gated community; roads not exclusive to residents: K'taka HC

Delhi police issues notification to prohibit blowing of horns at IGI's T-3

Law on assault of public servant: Parl panel suggests reduced punishment

Indictment of Indian in US for plot to kill a 'matter of concern': MEA

Top UN leaders, envoys hail India as champion of South-South cooperation

Speaking about the same to a beneficiary, the Prime Minister said that though many were sceptical about using drones in villages for agricultural purposes, it proved to be empowering to women like many other women-oriented welfare programmes.
Under this programme, drones will be provided to women Self Help Groups (SHGs) so that this technology can be used by them for livelihood assistance.
Women will also be provided the necessary training to fly and use drones.
"You all are an inspiration for the entire country. Women have proved that drones, when used in agriculture, will emerge as an example of women's empowerment as well. The participation of women in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is an inspiration for everyone," he added.
The Prime Minister further said the present government considers its citizens as 'God' unlike the previous governments which saw themselves as parents to the people.
"The people of the country have seen that period when the earlier governments considered themselves the parents of the people. Due to this, a large population of the country remained deprived of basic facilities for many decades after independence," he said.
"Our government has changed the situation of despair. The government that exists in the country today is a government that considers the people as God. We working not with a sense of power, but with a sense of service," PM Modi added.
Further, the Prime Minister said, "Our government has bridged the trust deficit which was prevalent between the previous governments and the people. Our government's top priority is people's well-being. We are here to serve people, not to rule them."
PM Modi said that women, youth, farmers and poor people are the 'castes' that should be focused in the country for its upliftment.
"The resolution of a developed India rests on 4 significant pillars. Our women power, our youth power, our farmers and our poor families. For me, the biggest caste is the poor. For me, the biggest caste is the youth. For me, the biggest caste is women. For me, the biggest caste is farmers. Only the upliftment of these four castes will make India develop," he said.
The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched by the Prime Minister on November 15 from Khunti, Jharkhand. As a part of On-Spot services under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Health Camps are being organized at the places of halt of the IEC Van in the Gram Panchayats.
Both these initiatives of providing drones to women SHGs and increasing the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras from 10,000 to 25,000 were announced by the Prime Minister during his Independence Day speech this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Modi govt NDA govt policies

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood MoviesAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon