Govt seals Rs 313 crore deal for mid-life upgrade of frigate INS Beas

The defence ministry on Monday signed a Rs 313 crore contract with the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) for mid-life "upgrade and re-powering" of frontline frigate INS Beas.
The ministry said the "transformative maiden re-powering" project marks a significant stride in the maintenance philosophy of the Indian Navy and repair capabilities of CSL.
"The ministry of defence signed a contract on October 16 in New Delhi for mid-life upgrade and re-powering of INS Beas with Kochi-based M/S Cochin Shipyard Limited at an overall cost of Rs 313.42 crore," it said.
INS Beas is the first of Brahmaputra class frigates to be re-powered from steam to diesel propulsion.
"After completion of the mid-life upgrade and re-powering in 2026, INS Beas will join the active fleet of the Indian Navy with a modernised weapon suite and upgraded combat capability," the ministry said in a statement.
"The transformative maiden re-powering project marks a significant stride in the maintenance philosophy of the Indian Navy and repair capabilities of M/S CSL," it said.
"The project would involve more than 50 MSMEs and would lead to generation of employment for more than 3,500 personnel," the ministry said.
It said the project will be a "proud flag bearer" of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative in consonance with the 'Make-in-India' programme of the government.
Also Read
Cochin Shipyard partners with ASAP Kerala to impart skill training to youth
Cochin Shipyard surges 15%, hits new high in weak market on strong outlook
Defence stocks on roll: Mazagon Dock, BDL, Cochin Shipyard surge up to 10%
Cochin Shipyard hits record high, up 37% in three days post strong Q1 show
BEL bags Rs 2,118.57 crore order from Cochin Shipyard for various equipment
Mission Gaganyaan: Isro to launch 1st test vehicle flight on Oct 21 morning
Considering making AAP an accused in Delhi excise policy cases: CBI, ED
Cooperation in Indo-Pacific in interests of India and Vietnam: Jaishankar
ICICI-Videocon scam: SC issues notice on plea challenging Kochhar's bail
IRCTC offers 'Vrat ka Khana' during Navratri, check how to book order
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)