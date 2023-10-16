close
Govt seals Rs 313 crore deal for mid-life upgrade of frigate INS Beas

The ministry said the "transformative maiden re-powering" project marks a significant stride in the maintenance philosophy of the Indian Navy and repair capabilities of CSL

INS Sahyadri

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 5:49 PM IST
The defence ministry on Monday signed a Rs 313 crore contract with the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) for mid-life "upgrade and re-powering" of frontline frigate INS Beas.
The ministry said the "transformative maiden re-powering" project marks a significant stride in the maintenance philosophy of the Indian Navy and repair capabilities of CSL.
"The ministry of defence signed a contract on October 16 in New Delhi for mid-life upgrade and re-powering of INS Beas with Kochi-based M/S Cochin Shipyard Limited at an overall cost of Rs 313.42 crore," it said.
INS Beas is the first of Brahmaputra class frigates to be re-powered from steam to diesel propulsion.
"After completion of the mid-life upgrade and re-powering in 2026, INS Beas will join the active fleet of the Indian Navy with a modernised weapon suite and upgraded combat capability," the ministry said in a statement.
"The transformative maiden re-powering project marks a significant stride in the maintenance philosophy of the Indian Navy and repair capabilities of M/S CSL," it said.
"The project would involve more than 50 MSMEs and would lead to generation of employment for more than 3,500 personnel," the ministry said.
It said the project will be a "proud flag bearer" of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative in consonance with the 'Make-in-India' programme of the government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Defence ministry Cochin Shipyard Limited defence sector

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 5:49 PM IST

