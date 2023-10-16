IRCTC offers 'Vrat ka Khana' during Navratri, check how to book order

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has started a 'Vrat Ka Khana' (fasting food) through e-catering service for all the Navratri festival travellers at select train stations. The fasting food service will accommodate the fasting food offering 'Satvik' diet choices, which include sabudana, kuttu ka atta, sendha namak, and more.

The fasting food service will begin on October 15, 2023, marking the beginning of the Navratri celebration and fasting period. The service will last till October 24, 2023, which is a day of Vijaya Dashmi.

The order can be placed through IRCTC's e-Catering website or the "Food-on-Track" app which will allow the customers to either pre-paid or pay on delivery features as per passenger convenience.

According to IRCTC, "Travellers can place their orders at least two hours before the scheduled journey time with a valid PNR. Passengers may opt to pre-pay or pay-on-delivery (POD), as per their convenience."

Where can the traveller buy the 'Vrat ki Thali'?

IRCTC's Vrat ki Thali is available at limited stations only, which include New Delhi, Ambala Cantt., Jhansi, Aurangabad, Kanpur Central, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Jabalpur, Surat, Kalyan, Borivali, Durg, Jaipur, Patna, Rajendra Nagar, Akola, Itarsi, Vasai Road, Nasik Road, Gwalior, Mathura, Nagpur, Bhopal and Ahemadnagar stations.

How to order Navratri special thali from the "Food on Track" application?

Here are the steps to download Navratri special thali:

Download the Food on Track application from the Play Store or App Store.

Enter your PNR number and proceed to order food delivery on your app.

After entering the PNR number, share details, like passenger details, and train names.

The application then displays the variety of brands and restaurants that deliver to stations on your route.

Add dishes of your choice from the wide range of available meals to your cart.

You can make the payment using UPI, Wallets, net banking, credit card, debit card, etc or you can also choose to pay on delivery option as well.

Your fresh and Satvik food, then be delivered to your seat.

What is the importance of Navratri fasting?

The Navratri fasting may look very simple, and it has immense positive benefits. It not only helps in weight loss, but it also helps with detoxification, which is a win-win situation. The food we eat at this time period is known to fortify the immune system in preparation for the cooler months ahead. The best way to prepare yourself for the quick weather change is to eat light food during your fast.