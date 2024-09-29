Business Standard
Home / India News / Govt sends 10 geological sites' names to ASI for inclusion in heritage list

Govt sends 10 geological sites' names to ASI for inclusion in heritage list

There are about 100 geo-heritage sites, out of which 32 have been recognised as National Geological Monuments

Archaeological Survey of India, ASI

Names of 10 geological sites, sent to the Archaeological Survey of India. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Names of 10 geological sites, sent to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for inclusion in the list of world heritage sites, are under scrutiny, the government has said.

There are about 100 geo-heritage sites, out of which 32 have been recognised as National Geological Monuments. Unlike archaeological sites, there is no legislation to protect geo-heritage sites. But the Geo Heritage Sites and Geo-relics Bill, 2022, which aims to protect India's geological heritage, is under process, Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking at an event here, Rao said that there are about 1,200 world heritage sites in the world, out of which 42 are in India and none of these are geological sites.

 

"We need to work together," the secretary said and stressed on the recognition of at least two geoparks in coming years in India, Geological Survey of India (GSI) said in a statement.

India, Rao said, has excellent geo-heritage sites like Lunar crater in Maharashtra, Bhedaghat in Madhya Pradesh, Gandikota gorge in Andhra Pradesh. But these are known mostly as tourism sites and people are not aware of their geological importance.

There is another global designation known as International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) sites and some of the sites have been recognised in Sikkim, he said.

More From This Section

Union Budget, Budget 2024, PM Modi

Latest LIVE: PM Narendra Modi addresses 114th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Students, Education, Study, Student

Kerala launches new training programme benefiting over 800K students

Doctor, Medicine, Medical

Arunachal govt signs MoU with Delhi's ILBS for cashless treatment

Gujarat police

Gujarat: 7 dead, 14 injured as bus jumps divider, hits 3 vehicles

Chandrayaan-3 landed on possibly oldest craters of Moon: Researchers

Chandrayaan-3 landed on possibly oldest craters of Moon: Researchers

All these recognitions should lead to benefits for common people and he requested UNESCO to provide support in getting recognition to some of the Indian sites as UNESCO Global Geopark.

The UNESCO Global Geopark is the most recent UNESCO site designation that recognises sites that showcase not only the earth's geological past, but celebrate cultural connections to the land, becoming hubs of pride and economic growth for the people who call them home.

Adopted under the International Geopark Programme (IGGP) in 2015, UNESCO Global Geoparks recognise and preserve geological heritage of international significance, promoting sustainable development and enhancing local community engagement through geo-tourism and education. At present, there are 213 UNESCO Global Geoparks in 48 countries.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

2700-year-old cult temple found in archaeological survey

Biggest of its kind, 2700-year-old cult temple unearthed by archeologists

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

SC to consider petition relating Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex dispute

Archaeological Survey of India, ASI

ASI completes survey at Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Regulatory, policy reforms crucial for future of India's pharma R&D: Report

India USA

India, America to discuss pact to boost collaboration in critical minerals

Topics : archeology Culture Ministry Monuments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon