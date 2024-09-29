Business Standard
Arunachal govt signs MoU with Delhi's ILBS for cashless treatment

The credit facility has been extended to the people of Arunachal Pradesh at Central Government Health Scheme (CHGS) rates as a special case

Representative Image: The MoU shows govt's commitment to providing the best possible healthcare. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 10:23 AM IST

The Arunachal Pradesh government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Delhi's Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences for extending cashless treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to the beneficiaries of the state's Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said under the MoU, the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) will offer cashless treatment based on credit authorisation issued by the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) on the recommendation of the referral board in the Naharlagun-based Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

The TRIHMS, located near the capital city of Itanagar, is Arunachal Pradesh's first medical college and state hospital.

 

"I am extremely delighted to share that we have signed an MoU with the ILBS, Delhi. Through this MoU, ILBS will extend cashless benefits to beneficiaries of CMAAY scheme in the hospital up to Rs 5 lakh based on credit authorisation issued by State Health Agency CMAAY on the recommendation of the referral board in TRIHMS," Khandu said.

The credit facility has been extended to the people of Arunachal Pradesh at Central Government Health Scheme (CHGS) rates as a special case.

The MoU was signed by Krishna Kumar Singh, Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Department, and Arun Kumar Rastogi, Head Operations, Medical, ILBS.

"The MoU shows our commitment to providing the best possible healthcare to our people," the chief minister said.

Under the CMAAY, if a family registers for the scheme, it can receive health insurance coverage up to Rs 5 lakh annually for its members.


First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 10:23 AM IST

