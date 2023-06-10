close

Govt sets up committee in Manipur to facilitate peace-making process

The mandate of the committee will be to facilitate the peace-making process among various ethnic groups of the state, initiate peaceful dialogue and negotiations between conflicting parties and groups

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Manipur violence

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 2:04 PM IST
The Centre has constituted a committee in Manipur headed by the governor to facilitate the peace-making process among various ethnic groups and initiate dialogue between conflicting parties, the Union home ministry said on Saturday.

The members of the peace committee include the chief minister, a few ministers, MPs, MLAs, leaders from different political parties and civil society groups, it said.

"Government of India has constituted 'Peace Committee' in Manipur under the chairpersonship of the governor, Manipur. The members of the committee include the chief minister, a few ministers in the state government, MP, MLAs and leaders from different political parties," a home ministry statement said.

The mandate of the committee will be to facilitate the peace-making process among various ethnic groups of the state, initiate peaceful dialogue and negotiations between conflicting parties and groups, it said.

The committee will strengthen social cohesiveness, mutual understanding and facilitate cordial communication between various ethnic groups, the statement said.

It also includes former civil servants, educationists, litterateurs, artists, social workers and representatives of different ethnic groups, the home ministry said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited Manipur from May 29 to June 1 and had announced the constitution of the peace committee after taking stock of the situation.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status.

So far, nearly 100 people lost their lives and over 300 injured ever since the ethnic violence broke over a month ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur protests

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 2:04 PM IST

