Manipur situation under control, efforts underway to restore normalcy: Army

In the wake of clashes in parts of Manipur, the Indian Army said that the situation in Moreh and Kangpokpi areas was brought under control and is stable.

ANI General News
Manipur Protests

Manipur Protests

Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 5:35 AM IST
Listen to This Article

In the wake of clashes in parts of Manipur, the Indian Army said that the situation in Moreh and Kangpokpi areas was brought under control and is stable.

The Indian Army further said that all efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal and Churachandpur area.

"Situation in Moreh and Kangpokpi brought under control and it is stable. All efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal and Churachandpur. The precautionary build-up of additional troops in Manipur continued," said Indian Army officials.

Additional columns were also redeployed from Nagaland, they said.

"In addition, Indian Air Force will be undertaking flying operations to induct additional Indian Army columns commencing tonight from Guwahati and Tezpur," said Indian Army.

Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in Manipur and flag marches are being held to control the situation after violence erupted broke out on May 3 during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur to protest the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe category.

Earlier on Thursday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma called an urgent meeting to ensure the safety of students from Meghalaya following reports of violence in Manipur.

In the meeting attended by senior government officials, the CM highlighted that the safety of all students must be ensured. He also directed the officials to come up with a plan for the evacuation of students if the situation arises.

Sangma said that over 200 residents of Meghalaya are studying in Manipur and that the Government is putting in place a helpline for students or family members to reach out to in case of emergencies.

The Army asked people to be careful about fake videos.

"Fake Videos on the security situation in Manipur including a video of an attack on Assam Rifles post being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. #IndianArmy requests all to rely on content through official & verified sources only," the Spear Corps, Indian Army said in a tweet.

Violence broke out on May 3 during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

To tackle the worsening law and order situation after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts of Manipur, the state government has suspended mobile internet for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the state.

Topics : Manipur Indian Army

First Published: May 05 2023 | 7:54 AM IST

