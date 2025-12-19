Friday, December 19, 2025 | 12:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt to install air purifiers in 10K classrooms: Delhi education minister

Govt to install air purifiers in 10K classrooms: Delhi education minister

The minister, who also holds the urban portfolio, said the Public Works Department, using the environment cess, will also procure mechanical road sweepers for each of the assembly constituencies

Ashish Sood

We want our children to study smart and also breathe smart air. In the first phase, air purifiers will be installed in 10,000 classrooms: Ashish Sood | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Friday announced that air purifiers will be installed in 10,000 classrooms to ensure clean air for the students.

Addressing a press conference, Sood said that the government is committed towards tackling the problem of pollution through long-term administrative measures.

"We are not those who flaunt IIT degrees and do campaigns like Odd-Even or Gaadi On, Gaadi Off campaign. We are tackling the issue of pollution through long-term administrative measures," he said, taking a dig at the previous Aam Aadmi Party government.

He added, "We want our children to study smart and also breathe smart air. In the first phase, air purifiers will be installed in 10,000 classrooms."  The minister, who also holds the urban portfolio, said the Public Works Department, using the environment cess, will also procure mechanical road sweepers for each of the assembly constituencies.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

CP Radhakrishnan

Disruptions unbecoming of MPs, says RS Chairman as Winter session ends

Sourav Ganguly, Sourav, Ganguly

Messi event chaos: Ganguly slaps ₹50 cr defamation suit on fanclub official

TMC MPs Dola Sen, Satabdi Roy, Derek O'Brien and Sagarika Ghose and other opposition leaders stage a protest dharna against the passage of the VB-G RAM G bill | PTI

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned sine die amid Oppn protest

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC asks Customs to respond on IndiGo's ₹900 crore duty refund plea

Jairam Ramesh

PM suffering from 'acronym-itis': Congress after passage of G RAM G Bill

Topics : Delhi Education ministry air purifiers air pollution Delhi Pollution Delhi air quality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon