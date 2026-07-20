Govt to make all communications in Bengali from Sep 1: CM Adhikari

The West Bengal government will make all official communications in Bengali from September 1, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced in the state Assembly on Monday.

He said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had, in a letter, urged him to take steps for extensive use of the Bengali language at every level of state administration.

"From September 1, 2026, use of the Bengali language will be mandatory at every level of the state government," the chief minister said.

"We will use Bengali in all communications with the Centre and other states," he said, adding that communications with the Union government will be in Hindi along with Bengali.

Adhikari said that during Shah's three-day visit to West Bengal, the Union home minister wrote him a letter in Bengali.

In it, Shah said that Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee firmly believed that Indian languages should have a proper place in the administration, education and public life.

A day earlier, the Union home minister inaugurated the Museum of Word here and stressed the need for learning at least one Indian language besides one's mother tongue as he batted for preserving the country's linguistic diversity to safeguard its civilisational identity.