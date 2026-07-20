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PM Modi urges productive Parliament Monsoon Session, flags West Asia crisis

Addressing journalists minutes before the beginning of the Parliament session, Modi also said the West Asia conflict has created major difficulties for India which is dependent on import of energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address the media on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address the media on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 11:11 AM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he hoped the Monsoon session of Parliament as well as the seasonal monsoon are productive and appealed to all MPs to take part in the proceedings of the House wholeheartedly.

Addressing journalists minutes before the beginning of the Parliament session, Modi also said the West Asia conflict has created major difficulties for India which is dependent on import of energy.

Despite the crisis due to West Asia conflict, India registered 7.7 per cent growth, he said.

"We hope that the monsoon and the Monsoon Session of Parliament are productive... I appeal to all MPs to wholeheartedly participate in proceedings of Monsoon session," he said.

 

Referring to the reform initiatives taken by his government, the prime minister said such steps have given courage to the youth to dare to take commendable steps.

He said the country has achieved several milestones, including in the space sector, in the last one month. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Monsoon session of Parliament Monsoon session

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 11:11 AM IST

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