Delhi Metro hits record ridership; extra trains added on Fridays, Saturdays

In response to the increased ridership, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to run one extra train on all its lines on Fridays and Saturdays, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

Delhi Metro has recorded 13 of its highest passenger journeys in the past one month, with daily commuters ranging from over 72 lakh to 78 lakh, according to an official statement issued here on Friday.
In response to the increased ridership, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to run one extra train on all its lines on Fridays and Saturdays, officials said.
"The passenger journeys registered by the Delhi Metro in the past four days have turned out to be among the top five journeys performed in the metro network, with the highest ever passenger journeys record made on August 20 at 77,49,682," DMRC's Principal Executive Director (Corporate Communication) Anuj Dayal, said.
 
"In view of the increased passenger journeys, the DMRC has decided to run one extra train on all its Lines performing 84 extra train trips on Friday and Saturday. These additional trains/trips will be continued on coming weekdays also, if required," he said.
This trend further strengthens the Delhi Metro's acceptability as the most dependable, reliable, punctual and comfortable mode of public transport in these extended spells of humidity and rain, allowing people to avoid road blockages and delays caused by heavy rains, ensuring they reach their destinations on time, the officials said.
The inter-connectivity of metro network through 29 inter-change stations has also enhanced seamless connectivity enabling people to reach any corner of Delhi-NCR in the most convenient manner, they said.
Further, the DMRC has introduced several channels for ease of booking of tickets, including DMRC Saarthi app, One Delhi app, WhatsApp, Paytm, Amazon Pay. Customers are encouraged to use these channels to purchase tickets even before reaching the stations to avoid queuing at ticket counters, the official added.

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

