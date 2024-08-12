Business Standard
Govt to release fresh broadcasting Bill draft after detailed consultations

Ministry is holding a series of consultations with the stakeholders on the draft bill. Further additional time is being provided to solicit comments/ suggestions till 15th October 2024

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Monday said it will hold further consultations for preparing a fresh draft of the broadcasting bill, amid concerns in some quarters over restrictions on social and digital media space in the proposed law.

The draft Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill, circulated by the government among a few stakeholders, drew criticism from media bodies such as DigiPub and the Editors Guild of India which claimed that digital media organisations and civil society associations were not consulted on the move.
Ministry is holding a series of consultations with the stakeholders on the draft bill. Further additional time is being provided to solicit comments/ suggestions till 15th October 2024, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said in a post on X.

A fresh draft will be published after detailed consultations, the ministry said.

The ministry said it was working on a draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill.

The draft Bill was placed in public domain on 10.11.2023 along with the explanatory notes for comments of the stakeholders and the general public, the ministry said.

It said in response, multiple recommendations, comments and suggestions were received including from various Associations.

A version of the draft bill sought to club online content creators with OTT and digital news broadcasters, bringing them under the ambit of the ministry's Content and Advertisement Code.

The provisions would have made it mandatory for individual online content creators to appoint a grievance redressal officer and a content evaluation committee once they crossed a certain number of subscribers.

Topics : broadcasters Regulations bill

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 10:18 PM IST

