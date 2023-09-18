close
Govt unveils 'People's G20' eBook, shedding light on G20 presidency

The launch took place in New Delhi and was attended by Manish Desai, Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau, along with other senior officers

G20

Photo: Bloomberg

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 7:01 PM IST
Apurva Chandra, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, unveiled the "People's G20" eBook, shedding light on India's G20 Presidency.
The launch took place in New Delhi and was attended by Manish Desai, Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau, along with other senior officers from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and PIB.
The eBook is a comprehensive documentation of India's journey during its G20 Presidency, divided into three parts. The first section focuses on the historic G20 Summit held in New Delhi from September 9-10, read the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting press release.
It delves into the structure and operations of the G20 and provides insights into the initiatives undertaken during India's Presidency of the group.
The second part offers a summary of the meetings conducted by various Working Groups under the Sherpa and Finance Track, read the press release.
Additionally, it covers the sessions of the Engagement Groups held across the country over the past year since India assumed the role of Chair, read the release.

The eBook's final section presents a captivating photo essay that captures the essence of the Jan-Bhagidari events held across India in the last year.
These events transformed India's G20 Presidency into a people-powered movement.
The eBook, titled "People's G20," can be accessed online via the following URL: https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/People_g20_flipbook/index.html
This initiative provides an insightful glimpse into India's active role in the G20 and its commitment to fostering global cooperation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 G20 summit i&b ministry

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 7:01 PM IST

