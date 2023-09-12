GSITI inks pact with Isro, to train 300 personnel in disaster management

The Geological Survey of India Training Institute (GSITI), Hyderabad has signed a memorandum of understanding with ISRO, Bengaluru under the National Natural Resources Management System programme.

The MoU, for a period of five years, was signed by Mathew Joseph, Deputy Director General and Head Mission-V, on behalf of GSITI and J V Thomas, Director, Earth Observation Applications and Disaster Management Support Programme Office (EDPO), ISRO, on Monday in the presence of ISRO Scientific Secretary Shantanu Bhatawdekar.

The scope of this project is to conduct a series of trainings for the capacity building in the areas of mineral resources and disaster management under the National Natural Resources Management System programme, an official release said here on Tuesday.

The main objective of the project is capacity building through generation of skilled human resources in Application of Digital Image Processing and GIS in Mineral Exploration, Advanced Remote Sensing Techniques in Mineral Exploration and Applications of Geo-informatics for Disaster Management.

Photo Geology and Remote Sensing (PGRS) Division, GSITI, Hyderabad will conduct 15 trainings and around 300 personnel representing from Central/state government departments, PSUs, faculty members and research scholars of academic institutions are expected to be benefitted by these training programmes in the next five years, the release added.

Also Read Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch A $2.5 bn debt bill shows risks ahead for Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims For speed and safety on the tracks, Indian Railways has problems to solve 36,097 govt jobs given in 18 months, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann From Pashmina to Zighrana Ittar, PM Modi gifts handicrafts to G20 leaders Indian law for protecting farmers can be model for entire world: Murmu Ayodhya to take 'wings' before consecration of Lord Ram temple in January Champions Boat League to boost tourist footfall in Kerala: Tourism Secy