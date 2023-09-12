Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.14%)
67221.13 + 94.05
Nifty (-0.02%)
19993.20 -3.15
Nifty Midcap (-3.07%)
40170.30 -1273.90
Nifty Smallcap (-4.27%)
5739.25 -256.15
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
45511.35 -59.35
Heatmap

Champions Boat League to boost tourist footfall in Kerala: Tourism Secy

Kerala is banking on the innovative Champions Boat League to be held in the southern state later in September to further boost its tourism sector as a major all-season experiential destination

Football generic image

Football generic image

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 5:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kerala is banking on the innovative Champions Boat League to be held in the southern state later in September to further boost its tourism sector as a major all-season experiential destination, an official said here on Tuesday.
Modelled after the cricket IPL, the snake boat race competition is being touted by the state as a major event that it is confident of attracting a large number of tourists.
"After posting an impressive surge in domestic tourist footfall, Kerala has gained further traction as a major all-season experiential destination with its innovative products like the IPL-model Champions Boat League (CBL) races helping the southern state to scale up its standing as a highly-preferred tourist hub," Kerala Tourism secretary K Biju told reporters here.
He said that the third edition of the annual CBL, starting later in September, is expected to boost domestic footfalls in all regions of the state.
"Panned out in the backwaters across Kerala, CBL offers a rare visual treat where magnificent snake boats (Chundan Vallam), powered by scores of rowers on each boat, race over the emerald backwaters creating an aura of zest and zeal," Biju said.
He claimed that the recent trends show that Kerala has turned out to be a glamorous wedding destination.

Also Read

Passenger footfall touches 500,000 at Guwahati Airport in June, jumps 15%

Himachal's tourism tumbles in July after record footfall before Monsoon

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

International tourism reaches pre-pandemic levels, doubles in Q1FY23

Kerala govt launches social media bidding game to promote tourism

Nabard partners with UNDP India for data-driven innovations in agriculture

Delhi govt to explore cloud seeding to check air pollution: Gopal Rai

Pull out their tongues: Union min Shekhawat defends Sanatana Dharma

Waste to wealth: Centre eyes Rs 1,000 crore revenue from scrap disposal

Special session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

"With the serene backwaters fringed by swaying palm trees, pristine beaches, the mystic hill stations with sprawling tea plantations, the state has become an ideal place to embark on a new beginning," Biju said.
The state's core assets like beaches, hill stations, houseboats and backwaters will heighten the totality of the visitors' experience, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kerala tourism

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple 'Wonderlust' EventAsia Cup 2023, IND vs SL Live ScoreTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesApple | Made-in-India iPhonesPushpa The RuleAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's RelianceApple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu todayLIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: ReportGovt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon