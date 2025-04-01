13 killed in blast at firecracker factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha

A fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Tuesday, leading to the death of at least 13 people, news agency PTI reported.
A massive explosion was reported around 9:45 am, which caused the collapse of the entire RCC slab. Banaskantha Collector Mihir Patel noted that the bodies of 13 people have been recovered from the factory. Four people are injured but in stable condition.
He further added that the blast occurred when the firecrackers were being made. Members of the workers also lived on the premises and were trapped under the rubble, Patel noted.
Speaking to ANI, he said, "Today morning, we got information of a large explosion in the industrial area in Deesa. The Fire Department rushed to the site and controlled the fire. Five workers died at the site of the incident. Four injured workers were referred to different hospitals. The explosion was so huge that the slab of the factory collapsed. We are conducting a search operation to rescue any person who might be buried under debris."
According to officials, firefighters from the Deesa municipality rushed to the spot and doused the fire. An operation was underway to rescue those trapped in the rubble.
Also Read
A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) also reached the spot to assist in the rescue operation.
#WATCH | Gujarat | Explosion occurs in a factory in the industrial area in Deesa, Banaskantha district; Five workers dead, says Collector. pic.twitter.com/PYkmn4UVeW— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2025