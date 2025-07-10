Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 06:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Gujarat bridge collapse: CM announces ₹4 lakh aid for families of victims

Gujarat bridge collapse: CM announces ₹4 lakh aid for families of victims

At least nine people were killed after a portion of the Gambhira bridge collapsed in the Padra area of Gujarat's Vadodara district on Wednesday

Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM

Each person injured in the accident will receive assistance of Rs 50,000, and all treatment arrangements will also be provided by the state government: CM Patel (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 6:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of those who died in the bridge collapse in Vadodara.

He also announced Rs 50,000 for the injured.

At least nine people were killed after a portion of the Gambhira bridge collapsed in the Padra area of Gujarat's Vadodara district on Wednesday.

In a post on X, the CM Patel said, "The collapse of a span of the Gambhira Bridge, connecting Anand and Vadodara, has caused an accident that is deeply distressing to the heart. The state government stands with full compassion alongside every family affected by this tragedy. The state government will provide assistance of 4 lakh rupees to the next of kin of the deceased. Additionally, each person injured in the accident will receive assistance of Rs 50,000, and all treatment arrangements will also be provided by the state government."

 

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep sorrow over the collapse.

Also Read

Vadodara bridge collapse

Gujarat bridge collapse: At least 9 dead, PM announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia

PremiumSingapore

Singapore Sling! The city-state offers a mix of old and new effortlessly

Police arrest the accused Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, the driver of the speeding car that collided with multiple two-wheelers, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to several others, in Vadodara on Thursday.

Vadodara car crash explained: Law student arrested, 1 dead, several injured

UPW vs DC

WPL 2025, UPW vs DC: Pitch report and key stats of Vadodara stadium

US university, US colleges, American universities, US college, ivy league

Republicans urge universities to cut ties with Chinese scholarship scheme

Taking to X, Amit Shah assured that the NDRF team has begun rescue and relief work at the accident site. He also offered condolences to the victim's family.

"The accident that occurred in the Vadodara district of Gujarat is very tragic. The NDRF team has reached the accident site and is engaged in relief and rescue operations, and all possible assistance is being provided to the victims. My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," Amit Shah said.

Vadodara Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohan Anand said that nine people have died and nine others have been rescued following the collapse of a slab on the Gambhira bridge in the Padra area of Gujarat's Vadodara district.

Speaking to reporters, SP Anand said, "Around nine people have died. Further processing is underway at a hospital. Around nine people have been rescued, five of them have been referred to the SSG Hospital. None of the people who have been rescued are critical."

He said that a 10-15 metre slab in the middle of the bridge had collapsed. Two trucks, two pickup vans, and a rickshaw fell into the river while two vehicles remained stranded on the bridge.

"We came to know that a 10-15 metres slab in the middle of the bridge collapsed. There were two vehicles on the bridge that got stranded. Two trucks, two pickups and a rickshaw fell into the river below. Locals and rescue teams started rescuing them," the Vadodara SP added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased in the Vadodara bridge collapse. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

indian railways, IRCTC, Cancellation

Railway Recruitment Boards to offer 50,000 appointments, says ministry

Enforcement Directorate

ED raids Haryana firm linked to illegal betting, freezes ₹284 crore assets

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Tharoor shares survey showing public support for him as UDF''s CM face

A recent tender floated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) took a curious turn as invalid bank documents submitted by a prominent bidder landed an important project in trouble. SECI, a government enterprise under the ministry of new and rene

Uttarakhand cabinet clears geothermal energy policy to boost RE goals

DRDO

DRDO signs 2,000 tech transfer deals to boost defence sector: Official

Topics : Vadodara Gujarat Gujarat government Bridge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 6:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon