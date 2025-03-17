Monday, March 17, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vadodara car crash explained: Law student arrested, 1 dead, several injured

Vadodara car crash explained: Law student arrested, 1 dead, several injured

23-year-old law student Rakshit Chaurasia is believed to have been intoxicated when he drove a speeding car into two scooters

Police arrest the accused Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, the driver of the speeding car that collided with multiple two-wheelers, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to several others, in Vadodara on Thursday.

Police arrest the accused Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, the driver of the speeding car that collided with multiple two-wheelers, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to several others, in Vadodara on Thursday. | Photo: ANI

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

A 23-year-old law student and native of Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, Rakshit Chaurasia, has been arrested following a horrific car crash in Vadodara’s Karelibaug area on March 14, which left one woman dead and eight others injured. Chaurasia, a student at MS University, was allegedly intoxicated when he rammed a Volkswagen Virtus into multiple two-wheelers, including the scooter of the deceased, Hemali Patel.
 
Eyewitnesses reported that Chaurasia exited the wrecked car screaming incoherent phrases like “another round”, “Nikita”, and “Om Namah Shivay”. Social media users speculated on the meaning of “another round”, linking it to alcohol consumption or reckless driving. A police search at his residence revealed a poster of the Danish film ‘Another Round’, which explores the effects of controlled alcohol consumption.
 
 

Vadodara car crash: What happened?

The crash occurred near Muktanand Crossroads at around 12.30 am. Chaurasia’s speeding car struck three vehicles, throwing Hemali Patel, her husband Purav Patel, and their daughter into the air. Hemali died on the spot, while Purav remains in critical condition. Their neighbors, also on a scooter, sustained serious injuries.
 

Law student charged with culpable homicide

Police confirmed alcohol consumption through a rapid test, though detailed reports are awaited. Meanwhile, Chaurasia has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
 

Social media reactions

The incident, captured on video, was widely shared on social media. Netizens expressed outrage over the incident. CCTV footage shared online showed the speeding car hitting two scooters, knocking down the riders, and dragging them, before coming to a stop.

Videos shared by eyewitnesses show the driver and his friends exiting the car and shifting the blame onto the accused. In the videos, Chaurasia can be seen shouting, “Another round? Another round?” – raising suspicions that he may have been intoxicated.
 
Actor Janhvi Kapoor reacted to the viral accident video, calling the incident “appalling and enraging”. Sharing the video on he social media, she wrote, “This is appalling and enraging. Sick to my stomach about anyone thinking this kind of behaviour is something they can get away with. Intoxicated or not.”
 

Chaurasia denies being drunk, expresses regret

Speaking to the media, the 23-year-old expressed regret for the accident stating that he wanted to apologise to the family of the deceased. However, Chaurasia has denied being drunk, claiming the accident happened due to a pothole and an airbag deployment.
 
His co-passenger, Mit Chauhan, who owns the car, is currently missing, and police are tracking his whereabouts. Authorities are investigating the possibility of a drunken driving pact between Chaurasia and his friends, similar to the plot of Another Round.
 
[With agency inputs]
 

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

