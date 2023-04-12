close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Gujarat fully prepared to tackle Covid with 95,000-plus beds :Minister

In the last 24 hours, Gujarat reported 397 new coronavirus positive cases and two deaths

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
Photo: Freepik

Photo: Freepik

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 11:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Wednesday said that in view of the spike in coronavirus cases, the state administration is fully prepared to tackle the situation efficiently with the availability of 95,687 beds and 476 oxygen plants.

In the last 24 hours, Gujarat reported 397 new coronavirus positive cases and two deaths. Of the total 1,992 active cases at present, four are on ventilator support, while the condition of 1,988 others is stable, officials said.

"The two-day mock drill conducted at all designated COVID-19 hospitals, health centres and healthcare facilities across the state on April 10 and 11 revealed that as many as 95,687 beds are currently available across the state to accommodate COVID-19 patients," Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar.

"Of these, 33,042 beds are oxygen-supported, 8,372 are ICU beds and 6,865 beds are attached with a ventilator facility. We are following the 'test-track-treatment-vaccination' strategy to save people from this viral infection. We can easily conduct over 2.30 lakh tests every day to detect COVID-19 infection," he said.

The minister added that 476 PSA oxygen plants are currently installed across Gujarat to supply medical-grade oxygen whenever needed. Besides that, more than 11,200 oxygen cylinders having a combined capacity of 4.25 lakh litres are also available across the state.

At present, over 7.35 lakh RT-PCR kits and 15 lakh rapid antigen test kits are available at hospitals across the state, Patel said.

Also Read

Hospitals across India hold mock drills to verify Covid readiness

Covid-19 mock drill: 100k beds, 15,000 ICUs ready in Gujarat if needed

People rush back to vaccination centres as Covid-19 scare resurfaces

India now has 20,000 tonnes per day Oxygen capacity. 90% of it lying idle

Beds run out at Beijing hospital as Covid-19 brings in more patients

India's progress can create opportunities for Ugandan business: Jaishankar

NDMC inks pact with SBI, others to restore buildings in Connaught Place

Competition law amendment bill gets President Droupadi Murmu's assent

Maharashtra single-day Covid-19 count crosses 1,000-mark after 7-month gap

Yamuna pollution: NGT directs UP chief secretary to ensure remedial action

The mock drill also ensured that all the designated hospitals have required medicines, PPE kits, masks, injections and test kits, according to him.

"During the exercise, we also ensured that ambulance as well as telemedicine services are also available at these designated facilities. The mock drill also revealed that more than 20,000 doctors and 37,700 nursing staff are currently deployed at various hospitals across the state to serve the patients," said the minister.

Topics : Coronavirus | Gujarat

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon