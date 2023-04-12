close

NDMC inks pact with SBI, others to restore buildings in Connaught Place

As India holds the presidency of G20 countries for a year, this project will enable the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to showcase the unique heritage of New Delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Connaught Place

(Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 11:39 PM IST
The NDMC on Wednesday signed a pact with the State Bank of India and Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage to restore buildings in Connaught Place, officials said.

As India holds the presidency of G20 countries for a year, this project will enable the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to showcase the unique heritage of New Delhi, they said.

The aim of the Memorandum of Undertaking is to ensure the conservation and restoration, including repair work and exterior painting work, of all buildings in the Outer and Inner Circles and radial roads of Connaught Place, officials said.

For the project, the SBI has agreed to provide financial support under its Corporate Social Responsibility scheme (CSR) while the NDMC will provide supervision and logistical and administrative support. The NDMC will also supervise the work carried out by INTACH to ensure the quality of work and government guidelines are adhered to.

The MoU was signed by representatives from the NDMC, SBI and INTACH in the presence of Amit Yadav, Chairperson, NDMC and Chief General Manager of SBI Kalpesh K. Avasia and Convener, INTACH Anita Singh at Palika Kendra.

The Ministry of Urban Development and the Heritage Conservation Committee have given the no-objection certificate for carrying out the work.

Topics : NDMC | connaught place

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 10:24 PM IST

