close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Maharashtra single-day Covid-19 count crosses 1,000-mark after 7-month gap

With the new cases, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 81,52,291 and toll to 1,48,470. On Tuesday, the state had recorded 919 cases and one fatality

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Coronavirus

Coronavirus

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The single-day coronavirus count in Maharashtra crossed the 1,000-mark on Wednesday with 1,115 fresh cases, while nine patients succumbed to the infection during the day, the health department said.

The single-day case count has crossed the 1,000-mark after a gap of seven months as the state had recorded 1,076 cases on September 8 last year, an official said.

With the new cases, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 81,52,291 and toll to 1,48,470. On Tuesday, the state had recorded 919 cases and one fatality. Mumbai recorded 320 new cases and two fatalities, followed by 93 in Pune city that saw three deaths. Thane city reported two deaths, while Vasai-Virar region in neighbouring Palghar and Akola district recorded one fatality each. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent. A total of 560 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recovery figure to 79,98,400. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 98.11 per cent. The state's active case count now stands at 5,421, the department said.

A total of 16,439 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, which pushed the cumulative test count in the state to 8,67,40,146. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases: 81,52,291; new cases 1,115; death toll: 1,48,470; active cases: 5,421; tests so far: 8,67,40,146.

Also Read

Turkey probes contractors as earthquake death toll breaches 33,000 mark

Data story: India adds 1,542 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,913

Data story: India logs 2,119 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,953

Data story: India logs 2,208 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,999

Data story: India logs 1,574 new Covid cases; death toll at 529,008

Yamuna pollution: NGT directs UP chief secretary to ensure remedial action

Nitin Gadkari pledges Rs 1,500 crore for revamping of roads in Delhi

Majority of ATMs, state govt websites in Goa not disabled-friendly: Report

Amit Shah to review security situation in Jammu-Kashmir on Thursday: Report

CEA releases draft power demand forecast guidelines to improve infra plan

Topics : Coronavirus | Maharashtra

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon