Gujarat hosts first WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit under G20 Meet

The meeting will see participation from various stakeholders, including 167 private hospitals, 125 medical facilitators, and 64 government hospitals

G20

G20

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 12:06 AM IST
Gujarat is preparing to host the G20 Health Ministers' Meeting from August 17 to 19, 2023, a significant assembly of global health leaders and stakeholders. This gathering, part of India's visionary G20 Presidency, will include an impressive line-up of esteemed dignitaries, health experts, and policymakers from around the world.

The Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, will inaugurate the event, which is anticipated to attract participation from over 30 Health Ministers representing G20 nations and other invited countries. These delegates will convene to discuss and deliberate on urgent health challenges, explore innovative solutions, and fortify collaborative efforts.

The first global traditional summit, co-hosted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Ayush, will take place from August 17 to 18. This summit is designed to foster political commitment and evidence-based action in the field of traditional medicine. As a vital healthcare source for millions worldwide, traditional medicine will be closely examined and evaluated as a formidable force in addressing health and well-being needs.

With a wide array of engagement groups, working groups, and meetings, this event aims to represent the interests of the Global South countries within the G20 framework. The theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future" embodies India's philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

The meeting will see participation from various stakeholders, including 167 private hospitals, 125 medical facilitators, and 64 government hospitals. International delegates, comprising government representatives, hospitals, medical facilitators, insurance providers, and start-ups, will participate in panel discussions, roundtables, buyer-seller meets, and exhibitions. A highlight of the meeting will be the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements between industries and international delegates, representing business, government entities, and industry associations.

More than 200 meetings have been conducted across 50 cities, covering 32 different workstreams, marking the widest geographical spread in any G20 Presidency. India's G20 journey commenced on December 1, 2022, when the nation assumed the G20 Presidency.

Besides the official proceedings, foreign Health Ministers and delegates will have the chance to visit various hospitals in Gujarat, where they can explore both modern medicine and Ayush practices.

Topics : WHO G20 Meet

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 12:06 AM IST

