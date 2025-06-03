Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Gujarat logs 108 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra confirms 86 infections

Gujarat logs 108 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra confirms 86 infections

Gujarat and Maharashtra report a rise in Covid-19 cases linked to Omicron LF.7.9 and XFG sub-variants; officials advise caution but note symptoms remain mild

Gujarat has recorded 108 new Covid-19 cases and one death in the past 24 hours, according to a statement issued by the state health department on Tuesday.
 
The latest spike has raised the number of active cases in the state to 461. Of these, 20 patients are receiving hospital care, while the remaining 441 are recovering in home isolation.
 
The department also reported that 43 patients have been discharged after recovering.
 
Omicron LF.7.9 and XFG variants linked to Gujarat cases 
Health officials confirmed that the new infections are linked to the Omicron LF.7.9 and XFG Recombinant sub-variants. These variants are known to cause mild symptoms, primarily low-grade fever and cough.
 

Authorities urged residents not to panic, stating that Covid-19 infections tend to follow a “rising trend” every six to eight months. No additional information was provided regarding the deceased patient.
 
Maharashtra registers 86 cases, four deaths 
Maharashtra reported 86 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases recorded since 1 January 2025 to 959, according to the state health department.
 
Of these, 435 individuals have recovered, while 510 cases remain active. The state has also reported four deaths since Monday—two in Nagpur, and one each in Chandrapur and Miraj.
 
Mumbai and Pune remain major contributors to new cases
Among the new infections, Mumbai accounted for 26 cases, followed by Pune with 24, Thane city with 9, Navi Mumbai with 6, and Pimpri Chinchwad with 3. Kolhapur and Nagpur each reported 2 cases, while Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Sangli reported 1 to 4 cases each. A few other regions also recorded isolated cases.
 
Mumbai has reported 509 Covid-19 cases since January, with 503 of them recorded in May alone.
 
Most Covid-related deaths linked to comorbidities 
Since the beginning of the year, Maharashtra has reported 14 Covid-related deaths. Of these, 13 patients had pre-existing medical conditions such as nephrotic syndrome with hypocalcaemic seizures, cancer, diabetic ketoacidosis, interstitial lung disease, cardiac arrhythmia and Parkinson’s disease.
 
One of the deceased was a 47-year-old woman who had presented symptoms of fever and shortness of breath.
 
State continues testing and treatment measures 
Since January 2025, Maharashtra has conducted 12,880 Covid-19 tests. Patients who test positive are receiving appropriate treatment, the department confirmed.

Topics : Coronavirus Gujarat Maharashtra Maharashtra government Gujarat government

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

