Gujarat's 6th Vande Bharat Ahmedabad-Udaipur train to be inaugurated Feb 16

The new Vande Bharat Express, connecting Asarwa (Ahmedabad) in Gujarat and Udaipur City in Rajasthan, is set for inauguration on February 16, with regular service starting on February 18. This will be Gujarat's sixth Vande Bharat train, strengthening regional connectivity and boosting passenger convenience, tourism and economic activity.

Indian Railways is committed to regional development and providing better connectivity through upgraded stations, new rail lines and state-of-the-art facilities. Asarwa-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express is a strong example of this commitment.

This state-of-the-art train is equipped with modern features such as reclining, comfortable seats; sliding doors; a mobile charging point; a bio-toilet; automatic entry and exit doors; and CCTV cameras. This train will offer passengers a fast, safe and convenient travel experience while providing world-class comfort.

For the special inaugural service, Train number 09663 Udaipur City-Asarwa Vande Bharat Express will depart Udaipur City at 12.25 hrs on February 16 and reach Asarwa at 17.15 hrs. En route, this train will stop at Jawar, Dungarpur and Himmatnagar stations.

The regular service will begin on February 18 with Train number 26964 Asarwa-Udaipur City Vande Bharat Express, which will depart from Asarwa at 17.45 hrs daily (except Tuesday) and reach Udaipur City at 22.00 hrs. Similarly, train number 26963, Udaipur City-Asarwa Vande Bharat Express, will depart from Udaipur City at 06.10 hrs daily (except Tuesday) and arrive at Asarwa at 10.25 hrs.

This train will stop at Himmatnagar, Dungarpur and Jawar stations in both directions. This train will have a total of 8 coaches, including AC chair car and executive chair car.

Train no. 26964 booking will start on February 15 at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. Passengers may visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in for detailed information on train schedules, timings, and structures.