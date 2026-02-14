Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 03:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / One dead, 3 injured as Mumbai Metro line wall slab falls on vehicles

One dead, 3 injured as Mumbai Metro line wall slab falls on vehicles

A slab of the parapet wall of the girder bridge fell near Johnson and Johnson factory on the arterial LBS Road some time after noon on an autorickshaw and a Skoda car

Mumbai metro

The Metro project team is at the site and is working on relief operations and securing the site in close co-ordination with BMC and disaster management authorities | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 3:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

One person died and three others were injured after a slab of the girder bridge of under-construction metro rail line 4 collapsed on a few vehicles in Mumbai's Mulund area on Saturday afternoon, police and civic officials said.

A slab of the parapet wall of the girder bridge fell near Johnson and Johnson factory on the arterial LBS Road some time after noon on an autorickshaw and a Skoda car, both of which were heavily damaged, they added.

A fire brigade official identified the deceased as Ramdhan Yadav and the injured as Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav (45), Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52) and Deepa Ruhiya (40).

 

The condition of Rajkumar is critical and he is in an ICU in a nearby hospital, whereas Mahendra and Ruhiya are currently stable, the official added.

In a statement, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority said a portion of the parapet segment fell at 12:15pm near pier 196 of metro line construction close to Mulund Fire Station onto a passing autorickshaw.

Also Read

Apple

Apple to open sixth store in India at Borivali on Feb 26, second in Mumbai

Japan bullet train E10

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train spends nearly ₹87,000 cr so far: Vaishnaw

Mumbai Coastal Road

Mumbai Coastal Road gets India's first-ever 'musical road' stretch

Ritu Tawde

Meet Ritu Tawde, three-term BJP corporator now Mumbai's 78th mayor

Delhi Metro

Magenta Line to become longest Metro corridor with maximum interchanges

The Metro project team is at the site and is working on relief operations and securing the site in close co-ordination with BMC and disaster management authorities, the statement said, adding an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse.

Line 4 is an under-construction route from Wadala in south-central Mumbai to neighbouring Thane with a large section passing over the arterial LBS Road connecting areas like Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund etc.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad slammed the state government over the incident and questioned whether the lives of Mumbai residents had "become so cheap".

In a post on X, she said authorities were more focused on publicity around infrastructure projects than ensuring public safety.

The Lok Sabha MP demanded accountability from authorities, raising concerns over alleged lapses in safety measures at the site, particularly given the heavy traffic movement in the area.

She also questioned whether quality and technical safety standards were being compromised in the push to complete metro works quickly, and said repeated announcements of inquiries after such incidents were not sufficient.

"While development is necessary, it should not come at the cost of citizens' lives," she said while calling for strict action against those responsible for the lapse.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Rahul 'immature', lacks understanding of economy: Goyal on textile remarks

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Cabinet approves ₹1 trn Urban Challenge Fund for market-led urban growth

startups in India, start- ups, valuation, Fundraising

Cabinet approves Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 with ₹10,000 crore corpus

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi over 'lies', says trade deals protect farmers

Indian Railways

Cabinet approves three multi-tracking railway projects worth ₹18,509 cr

Topics : Mumbai Mumbai Metro Metro Rail

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today