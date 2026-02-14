IndiGo flight from Bhopal makes go-around, safely lands at Raipur airport

The return flight to Bhopal of an IndiGo ATR aircraft was cancelled after it failed to land in the first attempt and safely landed in the second attempt at the Swami Vivekananda Airport at Raipur on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The aircraft arriving from Bhopal approached the runway at 2.50 pm but could not complete the landing due to unspecified reasons. The pilot executed a go-around, remained airborne for several minutes, and then carried out a safe landing, said a senior police official.

Airport officials confirmed that the scheduled return service to Bhopal was cancelled following the incident without providing more details.

A passenger on board said the aircraft briefly touched down before lifting off again, prompting momentary concern among passengers.