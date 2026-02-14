Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 10:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kerala's youngest organ donor, 10-month-old Aalin, to receive state honours

Kerala's youngest organ donor, 10-month-old Aalin, to receive state honours

Aalin Sherin Abraham, who was critically injured in a road accident near Pallam in Kottayam on February 5, was declared brain dead on Thursday at a private hospital in Kochi

Aalin Sherin Abraham

Aalin Sherin Abraham (Photo: X/@pinarayivijayan)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 10:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kerala's youngest organ donor, a 10-month-old girl who gave a new lease of life to five children, will be accorded a farewell with state honours, the government said on Saturday, a day after she was declared brain dead and donated her vital organs.

Aalin Sherin Abraham, who was critically injured in a road accident near Pallam in Kottayam on February 5, was declared brain dead on Thursday at a private hospital in Kochi.

With her parents' consent, six of her organs were donated, making her the youngest organ donor in the state, officials said.

In a post on 'X', Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the passing of the child in the road accident had deeply saddened everyone and that she would be bid farewell with official honours at her funeral, scheduled for Sunday.

 

Later in the day, an order was issued directing the district authorities in Pathanamthitta to make arrangements to place wreaths on the infant's mortal remains on behalf of the chief minister and the state government.

Also Read

real estate

Kerala to launch India's first graphene policy to become global tech hub

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala 1st state to frame urban policy, expects 80% urbanisation by 2050

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Congress names Tharoor co-chairman of campaign committee for Kerala polls

Bharat Bandh, general strike

Trade union strike disrupts normal life in Kerala, transport services hit

rare earth magnet

Kerala enters execution phase of ₹42,000 cr rare-earth corridor project

The district police chief was instructed to accord police honours with a bugle salute, the order said.

Health Minister Veena George also posted on Facebook that "the state will give honour to the beloved little daughter."  A day after she became the youngest organ donor in Kerala, people from various walks of life, including Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and CM Vijayan, expressed deep sorrow over the death of the 10-month-old girl and hailed her parents' decision to donate her organs.

They described the parents' generous gesture as an "extraordinary act of compassion and a message to all humanity."  In a social media post, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said he was "deeply moved" by the decision of Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, who chose to donate six organs of their daughter after she tragically lost her life in an accident.

"Through their selfless decision, they have gifted life and hope to others. May little Aalin's soul rest in eternal peace. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," he said.

Vijayan recalled that her parents chose to donate her organs in the midst of unimaginable pain.

"By becoming Kerala's youngest organ donor, little Aalin has granted a new lease of life to five others-a monumental act of compassion that reflects the true spirit of Kerala," he said in a post on 'X'.

The CM extended his deepest condolences to the family and also saluted the dedicated health professionals, police officers, and support teams whose swift coordination made the transplants possible.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan also described Aalin's demise as heartbreaking and said the parents' decision was a message to all humanity.

"Even in the midst of the grief caused by the loss of their only daughter, the decision to donate the organs of the brain-dead child to save the lives of other children is commendable," he said in a statement.

"At a time of immense personal tragedy, the decision taken by those parents, keeping in mind the lives of other children, is a message to all humanity," he added.

Actor Mohanlal condoled the child's death, saying that by giving hope of renewed life to a few young children, the little angel bid farewell to the world.

He said the parents have become examples of humanity and compassion, and that the world remains beautiful because of such selfless love.

"Aalin will continue to live on-not only in the memories of her loved ones, but also in the hearts of millions," he said.

According to hospital authorities, the organ donation process was coordinated through the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO).

The child's heart valve, liver, and kidneys were allocated to various hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram, while her eyes will be donated to an eye bank, authorities added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IndiGo, IndiGo Airlines, IndiGo aircraft

2nd bomb scare in a day at Kolkata airport; Dibrugarh flight lands safely

Rupee

Rajasthan govt approves incentive packages for 10 ultra-mega projects

real estate

Cabinet approves ₹1 trn Urban Challenge Fund to drive urban transformation

Narendra Modi

PM Modi flags off 25 electric buses for Chandigarh under e-Bus Sewa Scheme

Election commission, voting, SIR

Final voter lists delayed in 9 states, UTs; Puducherry, Lakshadweep publish

Topics : Kerala Kerala government organ donation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today