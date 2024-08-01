Heavy rains lash Delhi: Flights diverted, schools shut, city on high alert

New Delhi: People wade through a waterlogged road during rain at Jangpura area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi on Wednesday evening, causing widespread disruptions, including the diversion of at least 10 flights scheduled to land in the national capital. The deluge prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a ‘red alert’ for the city, warning of continued heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Flight diversions and weather chaos

As the skies opened up after 7.30 pm, eight flights were rerouted to Jaipur, while two others were diverted to Lucknow. The sudden downpour, recording over 100 millimetres of rain in just one hour, severely impacted air traffic. The IMD's Automatic Weather Station (AWS) at Pragati Maidan in central Delhi noted a staggering 112.5 millimetres of rainfall during this period. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In response to the weather conditions, the IMD cautioned residents to brace for further disruptions. The weather department forecasted moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning across various parts of the city, including North Delhi, Central Delhi, South Delhi, and the wider National Capital Region (NCR). The rainy conditions are expected to persist till August 5, with Delhi listed as an ‘area of concern’ in the National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin.

The IMD also urged residents to stay indoors, secure windows and doors, and avoid unnecessary travel. They advised seeking safe shelter and avoiding tree cover to mitigate risks associated with the stormy weather.





Schools shut down amid flood concerns

In light of the heavy rains, the Delhi government announced the closure of all schools on Thursday. “In light of very heavy rainfall today evening and forecast of heavy rainfall tomorrow, all schools – government and private – will remain closed tomorrow,” Education Minister Atishi said in a post on X.

Several schools in Gurugram have also declared a holiday on Thursday, with some opting for online classes in light of the rain alert. Several schools in Gurugram have also declared a holiday on Thursday, with some opting for online classes in light of the rain alert.

Traffic disruptions and waterlogging

Torrential rains have caused severe waterlogging across the city, including key areas such as Lutyens’ Delhi, Kashmere Gate, and Rajinder Nagar.

Visuals from the national capital depict vehicles struggling through waterlogged streets, with police working tirelessly to manage the situation.

Delhi traffic alert



The Delhi Traffic Police have issued advisories for commuters to plan their journeys carefully due to traffic disruptions caused by waterlogging and potholes.



Rohtak Road: Severe congestion between Nangloi and Tikri Border is reported due to waterlogging. Travelers should avoid the Mundka area and seek alternative routes.

Railway underpasses: Waterlogging on Ram Bagh Road and Azad Market has led to traffic diversions. Though the situation has improved, commuters should check for the latest updates. Similar issues were reported at the Zakhira Underpass and Ch Fateh Singh Marg, but waterlogging has been cleared.

MG Road: Traffic is congested from Andheria Mor towards Gurugram due to a broken-down heavy vehicle. Commuters should plan their trips accordingly.

Gurugram traffic advisory

Bilaspur Chowk: Waterlogging may cause further traffic disruptions. Commuters are advised to plan their travel time.

NH48: Heavy waterlogging was reported at GGR/ Parade Road, affecting traffic from Dhaula Kuan towards Gurugram. Travelers should adjust their routes to avoid delays.

Airlines issue weather warnings



Airlines have also responded to the adverse weather, with SpiceJet warning passengers of potential delays and disruptions. “Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/ arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://shorturl.at/6KfRe the airline posted on X.

Air India issued a similar advisory, recommending passengers start their journey to the airport early, considering the likelihood of slow traffic and waterlogging.





Delhi L-G calls for vigilance



Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has urged officials to stay vigilant during the heavy downpour.

“Have cautioned all officers to remain alert in light of the ongoing heavy downpour in Delhi. Apart from ensuring minimum inconvenience to people in general, they are advised to specifically address issues at sites prone to waterlogging, including coaching centres,” Saxena wrote on X.

Area where IAS aspirants died flooded again

The heavy rains have once again inundated Old Rajinder Nagar, the site where three IAS aspirants tragically died last week due to flooding in a coaching centre’s basement.

Videos circulating online show severe flooding in the area, reigniting protests by students demanding better safety measures at coaching centres.





Where are the MCD people now?



The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has come under intense scrutiny for the incident, with a political blame game unfolding between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

12-year-old among six killed due to rains

At least six people, including a 22-year-old woman and her child, were killed, and two others were injured in separate incidents as heavy rainfall brought the national capital and NCR to a standstill. Flooded roads led to massive traffic snarls and left many stranded.



In Delhi’s Ghazipur area, a woman and her son drowned in a waterlogged drain, while a 12-year-old boy was electrocuted in Dwarka’s Bindapur area while returning from tuition. Additionally, three people were electrocuted near Gurugram’s IFFCO Chowk metro station after electric wires snapped due to a fallen tree amid severe waterlogging.



(With agency inputs)