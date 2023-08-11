Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.47%)
65688.18 -307.63
Nifty (-0.46%)
19543.10 -89.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.08%)
38007.60 -29.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.52%)
5368.60 -27.90
Nifty Bank (-0.76%)
44541.80 -338.90
Heatmap

HAL failure to anticipate EASA norms led to longer compliance checks: CAG

HAL failed to identify technical experts to avail consultancy services for timely compliance of the stringent requirements of EASA. Expenditure of Rs 108.24 cr incurred was impaired, the report said

HAL

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 7:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited applied for European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification of Helicopter 1 in 2009 to enhance its export potential to European countries, but failed to anticipate stringent requirements of EASA which took longer time for compliance and a consequential additional fee, a CAG report has found.
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG)- Union Government (Public Sector Undertakings Ministry of Defence) for the year ended March 2020 Report No 18 of 2023 was presented in Parliament on Thursday, according to an official statement.
"The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) also failed to identify technical experts to avail consultancy services for timely compliance of the stringent requirements of EASA. The expenditure of Rs 108.24 crore incurred was impaired," it said.
As on March 31, 2021, there were nine main defence PSUs, six subsidiaries and two joint venture companies under the Ministry of Defence, the CAG has said in the report.
On design and development (D&D) in HAL, the audit has found that the "project feasibility studies, project definition phase reports and detailed project reports were not prepared".
"Technology Gap Analysis was not carried out and the Design and Development (D&D) of the projects were taken up based on inputs from customers. The meetings of the Committee of Institutions Network were not held as per the schedule mandated under the R&D Policy. The technical reviews by a separate Committee inclusive of domain experts were not carried out for all the important phases and stages of D&D projects," according to the statement.

Also Read

HAL hits new high on stock split plan; zooms over 700% from March 2020 lows

HAL hands over advanced light helicopter to Mauritius ahead of schedule

HAL disinvestment: Offer for sale subscribed two-fold after slow start

Hindustan Aeronautics' Dhruv choppers to get monitors to dodge obstacles

Hindustan Aeronautics posts first decline in profit in 10 quarters

Noida school's website hacked by group identifying as 'Bangladeshi': Report

No delay in officers' recruitment cycle in Indian Army: Govt to Par panel

2G case: HC expresses strong displeasure over CBI's adjournment request

HC admits Mukhtar Ansari's appeal against life term awarded by lower court

Failure to pay charges in time by Goa police led to late fee payment: CAG

Also, HAL "did not envisage the risks associated with the Project 1 which resulted in taking up several unplanned activities," it added.
The D&D of Project 3 was started by HAL for which "no specific requirements" from potential customers or users were obtained, the audit has flagged.
"HAL applied for European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification of Helicopter 1 in 2009, in order to enhance its export potential to European countries. However, HAL failed to anticipate stringent requirements of EASA which took longer time for compliance and a consequential additional fee. HAL also failed to identify technical experts to avail consultancy services for timely compliance of the stringent requirements of EASA. The expenditure of Rs 108.24 crore incurred was impaired," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : HAL Hindustan Aeronautics Helicopter Compliance

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayZee Entertainment-Sony India MergerGold-Silver PriceRBI Repo Rate UnchangedIndependence Day 2023Mercedes Benz GLC LaunchedUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in DharwadNCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav GogoiRBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperationVoot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcementRupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon