2,525 trains to be cancelled for work between Khar-Goregaon till Nov 6

Due to non-interlocking work in connection with construction of 6th line between Khar and Goregaon stations, these 2,525 suburban services will remain cancelled, the release said

Sumit Thakur, WR chief public relations officer, said the block was meticulously planned to ensure minimum disruption to rail traffic and least inconvenience to passengers

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
As many as 2,525 suburban services will remain cancelled till November 6 due to a block undertaken for works that began on October 7 in connection with the construction of 6th line between Khar and Goregaon stations, Western Railway said on Monday.
At least 230 to 316 Up (towards Churchgate) and Down (towards Virar/Dahanu) suburban trains will remain cancelled everyday, while 93 locals will be cancelled on November 4 and 110 on November 5, a WR release said.
Due to non-interlocking work in connection with construction of 6th line between Khar and Goregaon stations, these 2,525 suburban services will remain cancelled, the release said.
Sumit Thakur, WR chief public relations officer, said the block was meticulously planned to ensure minimum disruption to rail traffic and least inconvenience to passengers.
Western Railway has undertaken the work of fast-tracking sixth line project between Khar and Goregaon stations, an 8.8 kilometre stretch, from October 7 and the work is progressing at a rapid pace, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 11:20 PM IST

