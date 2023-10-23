close
BJP leader Diya Kumari criticises Congress' Rajasthan election slogan

Kumari dismissed protest regarding former vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat's son-in-law Narpat Singh Rajvi being shifted from Jaipur's Vidhyadhar Nagar seat to make way for her

Divya Kumari (Photo: diyakumariofficial.com)

Divya Kumari (Photo: diyakumariofficial.com)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 4:09 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Diya Kumari criticised the Congress' election slogan "Kam Kiya Dil Se, Congress Fir Se," stating that the party cannot fool people by making announcements in the last few months before the assembly polls in Rajasthan in an interview with PTI.

"The Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government crossed the limits by making several announcements and promises before the election, but people have not got their benefits, and nothing has been realised on the ground," she said.

Kumari accused the Congress of not fulfilling its promises and claimed that people were fed up due to the lack of progress in the state.

"Don't know what they are talking about and what they are dreaming about. People of Rajasthan are completely fed up over the last five years. No work was done in Rajasthan due to their internal fight," Kumari said, referring to the Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot tussle for power.

She emphasised the need to focus on forming a BJP government and highlighted issues like crimes against women, law and order, unemployment, and high fuel prices. Kumari expressed confidence in the BJP forming the government and emphasised the importance of increasing the voting percentage in her constituency by propagating the work done by the Modi-led government at the Centre.

She also commented on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), stating that blaming the Centre was easy, and the state government should acknowledge its shortcomings in project implementation.

The ERCP is an ambitious irrigation project that addresses drinking water problems in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan, including the Kota division.

When asked about vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat's son-in-law Narpat Singh Rajvi being shifted from Jaipur's Vidhyadhar Nagar seat to make way for her, she dismissed the protest, stating, "Such things keep happening. It happens in every election. Party works like a family and everything will be fine soon."

The Rajasthan state Assembly elections will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.
 

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

