close
Sensex (-1.26%)
64571.88 -825.74
Nifty (-1.34%)
19281.75 -260.90
Nifty Midcap (-2.66%)
38817.35 -1061.40
Nifty Smallcap (-3.89%)
5745.40 -232.65
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43151.20 -571.85
Heatmap

RBI ombudsman scheme can't be reduced to tantalising promise: Delhi HC

The court was hearing a plea by the petitioner who was aggrieved by the manner in which the ombudsman rejected its complaint against a private bank without passing a detailed order

Gavel, Law & Order

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 4:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Appalled at the "high-handed approach" of the RBI ombudsman in a complaint against a bank, the Delhi High Court has said the Ombudsman Scheme cannot be reduced to a tantalising promise as it bridges the gap between the regulated entities, such as banks or NBFCs etc, and the consumers "meandering for justice".
The court said the scheme seeks to achieve a cost-effective and speedy resolution of the complaints of consumers against regulated entities and the ombudsman is duty bound to pass a reasoned order to foster greater transparency and confidence in the process.
The court was hearing a plea by the petitioner who was aggrieved by the manner in which the ombudsman rejected its complaint against a private bank without passing a detailed order.
The court noted that under the Reserve Bank- Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, 2021, the ombudsman is required to consider the complaint of customers of regulated entities relating to deficiencies in services while adhering to the principle of natural justice, and in this case, it did not deal with any of the submissions made on behalf of the petitioner/complainant while dismissing the complaint.
It said the designation of an ombudsman under the aegis of the RBI was "especially useful" as he is the person who understands the business of banking and is entrusted to carry out quasi-judicial functions with utmost diligence in accordance with the extant regulations.
"It is, however, appalling to see a high-handed approach of the Ombudsman in facilitating resolution of complaints pertaining to services rendered by the bank in the instant case. If such an authority passes an order without assigning any reasons, defying the statutory mandate and principles of natural justice, it would only erode public trust in its functioning and consequently, undermine the democratic values," said Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav in a recent order.
"The Ombudsman Scheme, which seeks to achieve an earnest, cost-effective and speedy resolution of the complaints of consumers against the regulated entities, cannot be reduced to a tantalizing promise as it bridges the gap between the regulated entities and countless individuals meandering for justice," it added.

Also Read

Delhi HC sets aside mayor's decision for re-elect MCD standing committee

HC sets aside DU order debarring student over screening of BBC documentary

Last date to apply for posts of Lokpal chairperson, members extended

Centre appoints Justices Ujjal Bhuyan, SV Bhatti as Supreme Court judges

After 2016 attempt, no proposal yet to change names of high courts: Govt

Navratri festival: Dos and Don'ts to avoid heart attack during Garba dance

Vijayadashami 2023: History, Importance, Rituals, Timings, Celebration

BJP leader Diya Kumari criticises Congress' Rajasthan election slogan

Kamal Nath given franchise of Madhya Pradesh Congress, says Shivraj Chouhan

Congress to announce 'guarantees' in Rajasthan, similar to Karnataka

The court further said the ombudsman was required to pass a detailed order after dealing with the submissions made by the complainant and also after providing sufficient opportunity of hearing to the respective parties, and any empty formality deserves to be weeded out.
Since no explanation or grounds were provided by the ombudsman for the rejection in this case, the court said it only amounted to a mechanical acceptance of the stand taken by the bank. It set aside the rejection order and remitted the matter back to the ombudsman for fresh consideration in accordance with law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : RBI ombudsman Delhi High Court Law

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVEMizoram Assembly elections LIVEDisney Hotstar viewership IND vs NZMP Assembly elections LiveTelangana Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVEPAK vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon