Vijayadashami 2023: History, Importance, Rituals, Timings, Celebration

Dussehra, also called 'Vijayadashami,' holds an extraordinary spot in the hearts of Indians as perhaps the most important celebration. It marks the end of the nine-day event of Navratri and the four or five-day festivity of Durga Puja.

This divine day holds immense mythological significance, as it is said to mark the victorious moment when Lord Rama destroyed the devil Lord Ravana and his evil army post an extended fight between the powers of righteousness and evil. This great triumph has since then been celebrated as Vijay Dashami, the Day of Triumph.

Moreover, Dussehra represents the day when the Goddess Durga went up against and demolished Mahishasura's powerful army, eventually killing the buffalo demon. The festivity celebrated with extraordinary fervour across India, carries with it the significant message of the success of good over evil.

Vijayadashmi: History

This year, Dussehra lies on October 24, and as indicated by Drik Panchang, the promising Puja time will be incorporated within the Dashami Tithi. The Tithi starts on October 23 at 5:45 pm and closes on October 24 at 3:14 pm.

Despite the fact that Dashami and Dussehra involve distinct customs, they share the common subject of praising the triumph of good over evil.

On this day, the streets come alive with vibrant Ramlila performances, particularly in the northern areas of the country. These establishments vividly portray the life and bravery of the honest Lord Rama through ballads and plays.

Vijayadashami 2023: Importance

Dussehra marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities. It falls twenty days before the celebrations of light observing Lord Rama, Maa Sita and Lord Lakshman's homecoming. The celebration of Vijayadashami teaches the ethos of the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

On this day, the believers of Hindu faith worship God for success and great health. Moreover, loving the Shami tree on the day of Vijayadashami holds extraordinary importance in certain parts of the nation, as it is believed that Arjun hid his weapons inside the Shami tree during his exile.

Dussehra 2023: Shubh Muhurat

Vijay Muhurat- Timing: 01:58 PM to 02:43 PM

Aparahna Puja- Timing: 01:13 PM to 03:28 PM

Dashami Tithi (Tenth Day)- Begins: 05:44 PM on Oct 23, 2023Ends: 03:14 PM on Oct 24, 2023

Shravana Nakshatra- Begins: 06:44 PM on Oct 22, 2023Ends: 05:14 PM on Oct 23, 2023.

Vijayadashami: Rituals

Shami Puja – Prayer of the Shami tree represents the triumph of the Pandavas in the Mahabharata.

Aparajita Puja – Dedication to the goddess Aparajita implies the undefeated soul of good.

Seema Avalanghan – Crossing the line, an exercise that exemplifies growing one's viewpoints and overcoming restrictions.

Shastra Puja or Ayudha Puja – On Vijayadashami, goddess Durga conquered a devil. Following her triumph, the gods worshipped her weapons. Devotees on this day worship their own weapons and tools, offering them to the goddess as a token of gesture and appreciation.

Dussehra 2023: Celebrations

In North India and different parts of the nation, Dussehra or Vijayadashami is celebrated by burning effigies of Ravana, brother, Kumbhkaran, and the fearless son of Ravana, Meghnad.

Ramlila, an act of Rama's story, is coordinated on every nine days of Navratri. It finishes with the killing of Ravana on the 10th day. Dussehra likewise implies disposing of sins or bad characteristics, as the ten heads of Ravana represent one bad quality.

In Bengal, devotees submerge the Maa Durga idols in water bodies and bid her a great adieu. They additionally wish the Goddess to come next year and watch out for them while warding off every one of the evils and miseries.