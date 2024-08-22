Business Standard
August weekend 2024: Places to visit for short trip from Aug 24-26

August weekend 2024: Places to visit for short trip from Aug 24-26

August always brings good news for travellers, with so many holidays filling the calendar. So, get ready with your backpack on the upcoming Janmashtami long weekends from Aug 24 to Aug 26

August weekend traveller

August weekend traveller

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For those who enjoy travelling, good news always arrives in August. With many holidays such as Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan, and Janmashthami, falling in the month, there’s a scope for embarking on exciting weekend sojourns. This year, there are two long weekends in August, so you can get at least five days off if you plan well. 
Therefore, prepare for the upcoming Janmashthami long weekends that will take place from August 24 to August 26. Continue reading to learn about the upcoming weekends this month and the ideal locations for a short vacation near Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.
August long weekend plans 2024: Where to travel from ‘Delhi’?

    • Mussoorie & Landour, Uttarakhand
Mussoorie is a great weekend getaway for Delhi residents because it is only seven to eight hours away. You can create the ideal long weekend itinerary by combining your trip to Mussoorie with a two-day trip to Landour. 
This month, the Queen of Hills is covered in clouds that transform into a stunning green paradise. Landour offers tranquillity for those who crave for some peace, while Mussoorie and Mall Road are for those who seek the lively buzz of the hills.

    • Valley Of Flowers, Uttarakhand
As you embark on one of the most popular monsoon treks in North India, you will have the opportunity to reconnect with nature, experience the thrill of breathtaking trails, and hear the whispers of the mountains. The Valley of Flowers, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a moderately difficult trek with stunning views of a variety of flora.

August long weekend plans 2024: Where to travel from ‘Mumbai’?

    • Goa
The monsoon season in Goa is an unforgettable experience. Even though there are currently no off-seasons in Goa, South Goa transforms into a dazzling paradise. Goa will give you the opportunity to create lasting memories with its lush green cliffs, idyllic island cycling, empty beaches, scenic roads for long rides with friends, and sipping hot drinks during heavy rain.

    • Malshej Ghat
Take a trip by car from Mumbai to Pune and Malshej Ghat for a long weekend spent in the peace and quiet of the natural world. One of the most scenic drives to take during the monsoon is a drive from Mumbai to these locations. In addition, Malshej Ghat will provide you with views of beautiful waterfalls and luscious valleys.

August long weekend plans 2024: Where to travel from ‘Kolkata’?

    • Kurseong
Kurseong, a charming town in the Darjeeling district, enjoys pleasant weather throughout the year. However, during the monsoon, its beautiful tea gardens, misty landscapes, and lush greenery become incomparable. Stay in Kurseong because it is far from the hustle and bustle of nearby holiday destinations like Darjeeling and Siliguri and is less crowded.

    • Kalimpong
With its breathtaking views, scenery, and cascading waterfalls, Kalimpong is a haven compared to the heat of the summer. This area, which is located in the Eastern Himalayas, is brought to life by the monsoon rains.

August long weekend plans 2024: Where to travel from ‘Bengaluru’?

    • Coorg
Coorg is in the Western Ghats and is a must-see during August. Your senses will be captivated by its lush greenery, misty hills covered with coffee and tea plants, majestic valleys, and scenic waterfalls. Rich cuisine, challenging treks like Tadiandamol or Kumara Parvatha, captivating towns like Gonikoppal and Somwarpet, and more are all worth experiencing.

    • Chikmagalur
Chikmagalur is in the Western Ghats and on the Deccan Plateau. It is famous for its coffee plantations that bloom in the monsoon. This location must be on your list because of its low-lying hills, diverse vegetation, and mist-covered landscapes. The best thing a tourist can do here is grab a cup of coffee and take in the lush views.

Topics : Long weekends Weekend Traditional festivals

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

