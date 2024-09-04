Business Standard
India's highway overhaul: 74 tunnels to transform road infrastructure

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will build 74 new tunnels across India, spanning 273 km, with an estimated cost of Rs 1 trillion

National highway

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced a significant initiative to build 74 new tunnels across India, totalling 273 km in length. Road Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that this extensive project, designed to enhance the nation’s highway infrastructure, is projected to cost around Rs 1 trillion.

Gadkari further said that to date, 35 tunnels have been completed, stretching 49 km, at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore. Another 69 tunnels, covering 134 km, are in progress, with an estimated expenditure of Rs 40,000 crore.
The minister highlighted the vital role of regular performance audits in overseeing construction projects, highlighting that "performance audit is more important than financial audit" to ensure timely and high-quality project delivery.

During his address at the second Tunnelling India conference hosted by the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) on Tuesday, Gadkari highlighted the importance of advancing technology and implementing cost-efficient solutions to address the distinct challenges presented by India's varied landscape.

He said, "We need to find out exactly which is the best technology that is cost-effective without compromising on quality," he said.

Gadkari emphasised the need for developing strategies suited to specific terrains, particularly in the difficult Himalayan regions. He called for the adoption of innovative approaches, such as "precast technology and push-back techniques", to address ongoing issues like landslides.

He advocated for a thorough evaluation of projects from the detailed project report (DPR) phase through to implementation. The minister further argued that this method would ensure superior execution, efficient use of technology, and high-quality results while reducing capital expenditure.

He further also voiced his concerns about the poor quality of DPRs in India, claiming that DPR consultants are failing to adhere to necessary procedures for constructing highways, roads, and tunnels across the country.

(With agency inputs)

Topics : Nitin Gadkari National Highways India highway projects BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

