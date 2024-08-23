Business Standard
Dahi Handi 2024: History, Significance, time and rituals to celebrate

Dahi Handi is celebrated the day after Krishna Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna. It is usually celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa. In 2024, Dahi Handi falls on August 27

Dahi Handi 2024

Dahi Handi 2024. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dahi Handi is a well-known Hindu festival celebrated nationwide. In Maharashtra and Goa, the day is observed annually on a larger scale. It falls on the day after the Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, which observes Lord Krishna's birth. 
In Maharashtra, the event is also known as Gopalakala. This year, Dahi Handi falls on Tuesday, August 27, while Janmashtami is on Monday, August 26. The occasion is not only a vigorous celebration of Lord Krishna's spirit but also a test of teamwork and a physical challenge. 
"Govinda Aala Re!" chant reverberates through the streets as the Govindas attempt to reach the Dahi Handi, making the occasion joyful and exciting for all who participate and observe.

Dahi Handi 2024: Date and timings

Dahi Handi is an annual festival that occurs one day after Krishna Janmashtami. This year, it is August 27 on Tuesday, while Janmashtami is August 26 on Monday.
Ashtami Tithi starts- 3:39 am on August 26
Ashtami Tithi concludes- 2:19 am on August 27. 

Dahi Handi 2024: History and Significance 

The Dahi Handi festival honours an event from Lord Krishna's childhood. According to Hindu beliefs, young Krishna used to love butter and curd a lot. He grew to love butter and curd even more as he got older, and he used to naughtily steal them from the homes in his neighbourhood. 
The village women started hanging curd pots from the ceiling in an effort to protect their milk products from Krishna. But Krishna and his friends came up with a clever solution: They built a human pyramid so they could reach the pots and get milk and curd. Dahi Handi praises this fun loving act from Bal Gopal's life as a kid. 

Dahi Handi 2024: Celebration

Dahi Handi has developed into a competitive sport in recent years, especially in Mumbai. Teams, known as "Govindas," compete to build the strongest and tallest human pyramids in order to reach and break the Handi, which is suspended high in the air, sometimes several storeys above the ground. 
The task is made even more difficult by the women representing the female cowherds in the story throwing water or slippery liquids at the participants to prevent the pyramid from forming. 
Over the years, the event has seen a significant rise in attendance, with hundreds of teams taking part. It has additionally attracted big names who assist with promoting the occasion. In recent years, winning teams have received up to one crore rupees (10 million Indian Rupees) in prize money.

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

