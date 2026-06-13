Haryana govt boosts power sector with ₹913 crore infrastructure expansion

In a boost to Haryana's power sector reforms, the Distribution Reforms Committee (DRC) chaired by State Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has approved additional power infrastructure works worth Rs 912.70 crore under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

This paves the way for major upgrades in the state's electricity distribution network. The committee also approved forwarding the proposal to the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and the Ministry of Power for consideration and approval by the Monitoring Committee under RDSS, according to an official statement.

The decision comes at a time when Haryana's power distribution companies have emerged among the country's best-performing utilities, recording substantial reductions in line losses and significant improvements in operational efficiency, it said.

During the meeting on Friday, the chief secretary reviewed the progress of RDSS projects being implemented by Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd (DHBVNL) and Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd (UHBVNL) and noted the remarkable transformation achieved by the state's power sector in recent years.

A key achievement highlighted during the review was the sharp reduction in Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses. DHBVNL has brought down its AT&C losses from a baseline level of 16.93 per cent in 2020-21 to 9.54 per cent in 2024-25, while UHBVNL reduced losses from 17.21 per cent to 9.33 per cent during the same period.

Both utilities have significantly outperformed the national average of 15.04 per cent, reflecting the success of Haryana's sustained focus on power sector reforms and loss reduction measures.

Commissioner and Secretary, Energy Department, Ashima Brar said billing efficiency in Haryana has increased steadily from 82.95 per cent in 2020-21 to 90.12 per cent in 2024-25, surpassing the national benchmark of 87.59 per cent. Collection efficiency has consistently remained near 100 per cent, indicating strong financial discipline and effective revenue management by the state's power utilities.

Under RDSS, projects worth Rs 5,165.61 crore have been sanctioned for DHBVNL and Rs 1,527.54 crore for UHBVNL, taking the total sanctioned outlay to nearly Rs 6,700 crore. Works worth over Rs 5,071 crore have already been awarded, while additional projects are in various stages of tendering and implementation.

The newly approved package of Rs 912.70 crore includes Rs 169 crore for loss-reduction works in Palwal Circle covering Palwal and Nuh districts, Rs 414 crore for the creation of 30 new 33-kV substations and augmentation of 72 existing substations, and Rs 329.70 crore for implementation of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and Distribution Management Systems (DMS) in Hisar and other towns.

Managing Director, UHBVN and DHBVN, Vikram Singh stated the substation projects will add approximately 1,175 MVA (MegaVolt-Ampere) of transformation capacity to Haryana's power distribution system, strengthening the network and improving supply reliability for domestic, agricultural and industrial consumers.

The SCADA and DMS projects will facilitate real-time monitoring and management of the electricity network, enabling quicker fault detection, faster restoration of supply and improved consumer services, he said.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi emphasised the need for timely completion of all approved works so that consumers across the state can benefit from a stronger, smarter and more reliable power distribution network.

He noted that Haryana's achievements in reducing line losses, improving billing and collection efficiency and strengthening infrastructure have established the state as a frontrunner in power sector reforms.