Strong order inflows boost BHEL outlook, but execution remains the key risk

The EPC contract is for design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, construction, erection, testing and commissioning, with a project completion timeline of 70 months. BHEL also has an order worth Rs 2,000-2,500 crore for the design, manufacturing, supply and supervision of eight gas turbine generator packages in the Dangote Industries Free Zone, Nigeria.

Given these order wins, BHEL has started FY27 well, with over Rs 23,000 crore added to the order book. It is expected to win another Rs 1.9 trillion of orders by FY28. The pipeline in the power sector is very robust, with the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) projecting that installed generation capacity will rise to 1,121 GW by FY36 from the current 521 GW (January 2026), with an additional 174 GW and 880 GWh of energy storage.

Thermal coal capacity is forecast to grow from 228 GW to 315 GW (+87 GW), with 40.9 GW under construction, 22.4 GW awarded and 16.4 GW under planning. The CEA noted that pithead coal plants remain cost-competitive versus solar plus battery energy storage systems (BESS) for baseload supply. Nuclear capacity is forecast to rise from 8.8 GW to 22 GW, with 6.6 GW under construction and 7 GW under planning, and a long-term target of 100 GW by 2047. Large hydropower capacity is forecast to reach 78 GW.

Assuming BHEL can improve execution and operating leverage, its earnings could grow by multiples over this decade-long upcycle of capacity creation. That is the basic investment rationale, and analysts agree that earnings will accelerate.

The stock has comfortably outperformed the Nifty over the past six months and seen valuation upgrades. However, its financials and execution are not as strong as peers such as Thermax, which implies the immediate upside may not be as high as it appears at first glance.

BHEL had a strong quarter in Q4FY26, with revenues of Rs 12,300 crore, up 37 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), along with an earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of 14.2 per cent (up 500 basis points Y-o-Y) due to better operating leverage. EBITDA stood at Rs 1,750 crore, up 145 per cent. BHEL reported a gross margin of 34.8 per cent, a gain of 104 basis points Y-o-Y. Net profit at Rs 1,280 crore was up 200 per cent Y-o-Y.

In FY26, BHEL added capacity of 8.9 GW. Order inflows in Q4 came in at Rs 30,000 crore, taking FY26 inflows to Rs 76,000 crore. Power contributed 81 per cent of the inflows at Rs 24,400 crore in Q4FY26, while industry contributed 19 per cent at Rs 5,400 crore. For FY26, power order inflows were Rs 59,200 crore, while industry contributed inflows of Rs 16,500 crore. Around 80 per cent of the order backlog by March 2026 (Rs 1.92 trillion) came from power, while 20 per cent, or Rs 43,300 crore, came from industry. The order book grew by 22 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.2 trillion in FY26.

Contract assets stood at Rs 29,400 crore in March 2026, with overall receivables at Rs 38,300 crore, similar to March 2025 and September 2025. Cash flows improved, with cash from operations rising more than fourfold to Rs 1,740 crore from Rs 380 crore in FY25, while net cash from operating activities increased to Rs 5,840 crore from Rs 2,190 crore Y-o-Y. Free cash flow (FCF) also rose sharply to Rs 5,240 crore from Rs 1,890 crore in FY25.

The Q1FY27 order wins are notable because it has been a difficult quarter due to the Iran conflict. However, other electrical capital goods firms such as Siemens and ABB have also reported steady order accumulation. Demand is broad-based across infrastructure, real estate, quick commerce, mining, pharmaceuticals and data centres.