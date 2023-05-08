Haryana govt evacuating students from violence-hit Manipur: Official

Taking cognisance of the violence in Manipur, the Haryana government on Monday said it has made arrangements to evacuate students belonging to the state from violence-hit areas.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was taking stock of the situation in Manipur and gave instructions to officials to make complete arrangements to bring them back at the earliest.

The state government has prepared a list of students, and as per the information, 16 students pursuing education will be brought back as per their wish.

The Chief Minister assured all possible cooperation from the government.

Apart from the 16 students, if information is received about any other student, they will also be brought back safely.

Officials of the Chief Minister's office are in constant touch with officials concerned in Manipur and are taking updates of every situation.

Also Read Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems NESO urges Centre to help in evacuating people stranded in Manipur Manipur violence: Long-standing issue of ST status for Meitei torches state Northeastern Railway cancels all Manipur-bound trains following violence ED director Mishra's tenure extended due to FATF review: Centre to SC Last batch of stranded Tripura students returns; 239 airlifted from Manipur Nepal police arrest 10 Indians for illegally acquiring citizenship cards These jobs most likely to be lost and created because of AI: Report Piyush Goyal to co-chair bilateral ministerial trade dialogue in Canada

The Chief Secretary of Manipur has informed that all students of Haryana are safe and every facility is being provided to them.

Five students of Haryana are pursuing education in NIT, Manipur, eight students in IIIT Manipur and three students in NSU, said the spokesperson.

Since other states are also evacuating their students from Manipur, therefore, according to the availability of flights and air traffic, the state is also considering the route from Kolkata to Delhi.

--IANS

vg/pgh